YP Letters: Extinguish these plans to take on fire service

From: Mrs S Galloway, Stirrup Close, York.

ALONG with North Yorkshire County Council and City of York Council, I, too, was alarmed that Julia Mulligan, the North Yorkshire Crime Commissioner, is pressing ahead with her proposal to take over the Fire Authority. From a population of nearly one million, I am surprised that she feels that a sample of 1,514 North Yorkshire residents gives her the authority to do so.

Before assuming more responsibilities, she should get her own house in order and convince the people of North Yorkshire that she is up to the job.

There are many issues which need attention – not least the response time for the 101 number and addressing the apparent increase in vandalism and the disconnect between the public and the police in suburban areas.

Last year Mrs Mulligan appointed a deputy at a cost of £45,000 to help her do her job.

If she cannot do the current job without such assistance, I fail to see how she can take on the work of the Fire Authority in addition to her police and crime duties.