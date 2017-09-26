YP Letters: Family courts are law unto themselves

Family courts are law unto themselves

MUCH has been written lately about how British law will be freed up from EU courts post-Brexit.

It seems Britain is already able to operate its own jurisdiction in spite of the EU when it comes to proceedings in the secrecy of family courts, in which children are confiscated from parents, often for spurious reasons, and forcibly adopted after 26 weeks of having been taken by draconian authorities. Likewise, the elderly are often moved to care placements against their and their relatives’ wishes.

Does this overbearing behaviour take place under EU law? Neither the very young nor elderly have a voice in these actions. Britain has a ghastly record of treating children in this cavalier way, such as during the 1950s-70s. Youngsters were shipped out secretly to Commonwealth countries where many were abused in every way.

It is a national disgrace that only those having the misfortune to be mired in proceedings of this nature will ever learn of the methods of social services.

My conclusion is that we have carte blanche to operate the law when and how it suits us – EU or no EU.

Hard work and long life

From: Carol A Gannon, Flats Lane, Barwick in Elmet, Leeds.

I READ with interest the report on average life spans in the so-called “deprived and not so deprived” areas of Leeds.

Harewood apparently is classed as “plush” and so you are likely to live the longest if you move there. When I grew up in the area, nearly everyone either worked on the estate or was involved in agriculture and very few owned their own home.

I wonder how many in the “average 86 years” figure quoted were actually some of these retired workers. They would no doubt put their longevity down to hard work, home cooking and the free fresh air, my father being one of them, and now in his 90s.

On the other side of the coin, my mum and sister both passed away before they were 45.

Yes, all villages are changing, rarely for the better, but it is wrong to assume areas are solely made up of either the have or have-nots. Yes, some may choose to call Harewood plush, but what does it have now? Nose to tail traffic day in day out and not a shop/Post Office in sight.

Breath of fresh air

From: Colin Smiley, Lindsay Avenue, Wakefield.

IN response to those who complained that Leeds city centre was shut down for the City Bike Ride – what a fantastic idea by Leeds City Council.

It was joyous to see families and children riding their bikes in clean air in Leeds. Every city in Britain should take note of what Leeds has done.

Prime Minister Theresa May thought it was such a good idea she closed Downing Street down and let adults and children play cricket outside No.10.

She should go even further and call a national No Driving Day so everybody can benefit from good old British fresh air.

Price of Tour policing

From: James Buick, Ilkley.

NOW Sir Gary Verity’s Tour de Yorkshire has been extended to a fourth day, who picks up the policing bill?

In these times, I’ll be surprised if sufficient police motorbike riders, beat officers and others will be able to be deployed without comprises being made elsewhere.

I hope some of the event’s profits go to the police.

Recycling conundrum

From: M Whitehead, Norfolk Mount, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

RECENT letters encourage us to recycle more. Well, I have to say that while most things are easily distinguishable in the recycling sense, there are some anomalies that have me puzzled – are they or aren’t they?

A couple of weeks ago I rang the telephone number given in the leaflet supplied by Leeds City Council. Eventually after several options, I managed to speak to a very pleasant young lady who couldn’t help, but would put me through to someone who could. However, I was back again with the options. So, I wrote a letter. But where to send it? I eventually sent it to the Civic Hall where presumably it has now been recycled.

Doctors will go overseas

From: Joyce Aveyard, Toronto Place, Leeds.

IT is not surprising that we are losing our wonderful medical people to far distant shores.

Doctors and nurses in Britain are the finest trained and their quality is respected throughout the world. The learning period is a lengthy one, during which they exist on extremely low salaries, working long hours.

So why the hesitation and reluctance to pay prioritised long overdue pay rises?

Without doubt this oversight requires urgent acknowledgement, for the immense valuable service given by them to our communities.

Big plus, they save lives too.

Past their sell-by date

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

HEARING the ramblings of new Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable on Brexit, I wonder if it is time for a default retirement age to be introduced as an amendment to the Representation of the People Act of Parliament to prevent those clearly past their sell-bydate standing for election as an MP.