YP Letters: Farms meet strict animal welfare rules

From: Diane Armitage, Ellerton, York.

IN response to Sue Lister’s letter “The Case for Going Vegan” (The Yorkshire Post, August 11), the consumption of dogs and horses is a cultural dietary practice, which is not undertaken in the UK.

How many so called “factory farms” has Ms Lister visited to base her assumptions on?

The UK has the highest welfare standards in the world, which are strictly adhered to and policed by the supermarkets, local councils, farming bodies, RSPCA and national government inspectors to name but a few.

Cows are not ‘baby making machines’. It has always been my understanding that cows produce calves and humans produced babies.

Giving hormones to farm animals has been banned in this country for over 40 years. Every litre of milk produced in this country is tested on a daily basis by the dairy companies. If Ms Lister is aware of someone who is illegally using growth hormones, I suggest she contacts the relevant authorities for the the matter to be investigated.

It is Ms Lister’s choice to be vegan but I suggest that in future, she checks her facts before making sweeping statements regarding the dairy industry.

Pirates of the North Sea

From: Mike Davison, Wickersley, Rotherham.

THE article about Radio 270 (The Yorkshire Post August 12) brought back a number of memories as a teenage listener.

These included a Youth Club day trip to Scarborough in July 1966. We had a quick lunch including a sneaky underage pint before embarking on a sailing trip to view Radio 270 at close hand.

Sadly I succumbed to a bout of sea-sickness on the choppy waters and only had intermittent views of the ship when we circled the vessel. I quickly recovered back on dry land and remembered the voyage with a more rosy view. On returning home my day was made complete when I saw Bobby Charlton score against Mexico (on TV) in that year’s memorable World Cup.

Sadly, as we know, the Pirates were soon to disappear and the thrill of listening to something illegal had gone, although the memories live on!

Undermining teachers

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

THE use of pupils to assess teacher’s classroom performance in Longfield Academy raises some ethical questions. How old are the pupils? If they are under 17 years there must be concerns.

The teacher-pupil relationship is a complex and delicate one, largely built on trust. Undermining that could be disastrous. Asking pupils to evaluate a teacher’s classroom performance changes that situation’s dynamics as well. The child is no longer there just to learn, looking at other things will surely detract from the learning process.

Leave Diana in peace

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

ISN’T it time Diana, Princess of Wales, was allowed to rest in peace? She and Prince Charles were certainly no saints. They were, like us all, human beings and surely allowed to make mistakes, whatever their position in life?

I am fed up to my back teeth of hearing all the rubbish said about them by the media, and many of their former employees are making millions out of them. Frankly it is nauseating and it is high time it stopped.

Blue line is ever thinner

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I RETIRED some 33 years ago from the police after serving just over 30 years. Reading about the trials and tribulations of today’s officers, I am glad I am not serving.

They are drowning in paperwork, scrutinised and criticised by all and sundry, deprived of manpower and funding and yet expected to provide protection for people and property and, at the same time, deal with mounting drug and sex cases with efficiency.

It would take the combined efforts of Superman, Spiderman and all the other comic book heroes to fulfil the expectations of government and public.

Toad Hall tributes

From: John Walpole, Crowtree Lane, Louth.

I READ the dress code for the celebration of the life of Willis Watts of Toad Hall Farm. Cheerful, casual, wellies optional.

It made me chuckle, no doubt Willis was, and his family are, great Yorkshire wits!

Asda mis-step

From: Mr G Steff, Wharncliffe Road, Shipley.

WITH the news that Asda is losing trade due to competition, their response – to provide food that is the staple diet – is providing counter-productive for the large number of customers who live alone. They deserve to be losing the consumer war.

Heaven sent

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

GOOD news indeed that Appleton’s pork butchers are opening in Knaresborough soon (The Yorkshire Post, August 14).

Recently, I was walking down Ripon’s Kirkgate. Ahead of me were a couple of old dears, each savouring an Appleton’s pie.

Dismissing 2,000 years of history, one of them snorted “there’s nowt down ‘ere but t’cathedral” and carried on munching.