YP Letters: Fight will go on as hopes of Orgreave inquiry are dashed

From: Eddie Peart, Rotherham.

AMBER Rudd and Theresa May have decided there will be no inquiry into the ‘Battle of Orgreave’.

If the miners were to blame, the Conservative government would be falling over each other to have an inquiry. But no. The Government do not want the facts to come out. It seems like another cover-up.

From: M Toft, Silsden.

AN inquiry into Orgreave would only serve to stoke up people’s festering grievances and provide the legal fraternity with some bloated fees.

The Labour MPs whining about the matter in the Commons should be thinking about possible future careers – after the next election, a good number of them will be out of work.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

RE Orgreave, Andy Burnham MP got it about right when he suggested it was a stitch-up by the establishment. Whatever, no doubt the fight will continue just as the Hillsbrough families had to in order to reach their conclusion after suffering many stitch-ups by both Labour and Tory governments.

From: John Watmough, Ainsty Road, Wetherby.

IF ever The Yorkshire Post is in the unlikely position of not being able to name a political opportunist of the worst kind, I will offer up Andy Burnham. Be brave and ask what he was doing about Orgreave when he had some power in his hands. Thirteen years. Not long is it?

From: Robert Craig, Priory Road, Weston-super-Mare.

UNDER the Thirty Year Rule, we should be permitted to know what actually happened in the lead up to the so-called ‘Battle of Orgreave’. For some reason, the Home Secretary has ruled otherwise. The only conclusion has to be that there is something being covered up.

From: John Howe, Bedale.

LET us look at the facts: a crowd of Scargill’s hooligans who were not employed at Orgreave, were set on a fight, and they got it. Congratulations Amber Rudd for taking such a positive stance.

From: Dave Croucher, Doncaster.

IF I had not seen the policing at Hatfield’s colliery with my own eyes, I would have blamed the miners. I was honestly shocked at the police action.