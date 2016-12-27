YP Letters: Fighting those who want power without responsibility

From: Tom Howley, Wetherby.

SIR Bernard Ingham proclaims that it is ‘time to end unions’ cynical power game’ (The Yorkshire Post, December 22).

Sir Bernard pays tribute to his grandfather and his father for their commitment to the Labour Party and trade unionism, but now openly declares that he despises both organisations.

I hope, one day, that Sir Bernard will devote space in his vitriolic column to attack other powerful bodies, starting with the Press. Stanley Baldwin, Prime Minister in the 1930s, came under pressure from the owners of Express newspapers and the Mail group. Fighting back, he told the country that: “What the proprietors of these newspapers want is power without responsibility, the prerogative of the harlot through the ages.”

Present day politicians are terrified of the Press. Neil Kinnock and John Major were savaged by News International tabloids – Major because he would not bow to Rupert Murdoch’s greedy demands. The editor of the Sun told the Prime Minister that he had a bucket of manure on his desk to pour over Major if he did not toe the Murdoch line.

Murdoch denies that he told the Evening Standard political writer that he ‘hates Brussels and the EU because they will not listen to him, however, he loved 10, Downing Street because here they do as he tells them’. The journalist stands by his story.

Theresa May found time in her busy New York schedule to visit Murdoch’s office. A report of the meeting has not been reported, but most observers will be confident Murdoch instructed her to move quickly on EU withdrawal and promise that his bid for full ownership of Sky TV will not be thwarted. The ‘harlot’ lives and thrives.

From: C E Hallas, Cubley Rise Road, Penistone, Sheffield.

“WHO is running the country?” was the cry so often heard in the Scargillite era when the pursuit of power was cloaked as Marxist idealism. I had thought this infection had been largely eradicated but I was wrong. Isn’t it nonsense that 300,000 people a day are unable to get to work, are losing their jobs, are having businesses ruined by a group of people who openly proclaim their intention to bring down a government elected by their fellow workers and for what, a feeble discussion about who is in charge of opening train doors?

In recent times, legal sanctions on this kind of union activity have been considerably watered down. Under present legislation, the Government’s hands appear to be tied and seem to be floundering around, wondering what to do next.