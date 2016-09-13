YP Letters: Final toll of 9/11 may not emerge for decades

From: Craig Evans, General Manager, UK Asbestos Training Association.

ON the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, it is appalling to think the horrors of that day are not over (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, September 10).

The collapsing World Trade Centre released 1,000 tonnes of asbestos-rich dust with the potential to kill more than the 2,753 murdered in 2001. As 70 per cent of UK buildings contain asbestos, no city should ever confront a 9/11 style dust cloud unprepared.

An estimated 410,000 people could have been exposed to asbestos dust post 9/11 and as related diseases like mesothelioma can take up to 60 years to develop, the final cost of that day may not be appreciated for decades.

While 9/11 is an extreme case, an accident could deliver a similar result. We must ensure risk assessments are in place for buildings known to contain high quantities of asbestos and the authorities must be trained and equipped to respond were this asbestos ever to be released in dust form. A fitting tribute to the 9/11 victims is to ensure such an attack never ever happens again; but also, should such a dust cloud ever be released, no matter what the cause, we have the training to minimise the risks to public health posed by asbestos.