YP Letters: Fishing fleet nets benefits of EU exit

From: Amjad Bashir, Conservative MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber, Wellington Place, Leeds.

ONE of the many benefits of Brexit will be that we finally regain control of our own seas and our own fisheries. An academic study this week demonstrates just how great that bounty could be.

Research by the University of the Highlands and Islands discovered that boats from other EU countries are catching more of our fish than we do. In fact 58 per cent of the fish and shellfish landed from UK waters was caught in foreign EU nets.

During the study period between 2012 and 2014, this added up on average to some 650,000 tonnes of fish and shellfish worth more than £400m per year. By contrast only an average 90,000 tonnes of fish and shellfish, worth about £100m, was landed by UK boats fishing elsewhere in EU waters.

Leaving the EU will spell the end of the hated Common Fisheries Policy. It will allow the UK to re-assert control over our 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone so foreign vessels could not fish within it without consent.

A whole sea of opportunity will open up to us.

From: Peter Drake, Halifax.

COLUMNIST Tom Richmond was correct to say that Winston Churchill and Craig Oliver were both knighted and entitled to be addressed as “Sir”. However there the similarity ends (The Yorkshire Post, October 11).

Winston Churchill was made a Knight of the Garter [KG], a personal honour made by HM the Queen. The Queen, the Prince of Wales and a maximum 24 other people constitute the Knights of the Garter at one time. A KG is the third most prestigious award in Britain, ranking only after the Victoria Cross and the George Cross.

Craig Oliver, David Cameron’s spokesman, was made a Knight Bachelor [KB] in the Resignation Honours List. A KB can be awarded by either the Queen or the Prime Minister and there is no limitation on the numbers.

From: R Spreadbury, Liversedge.

THE UK is really caught between a rock and a hard place.

On the one hand we have America so keen to keep us in Europe because, with our “special relationship”, they can have backdoor influence and insight into the very heart of the EU.

This greatly benefits their push for free trade globalisation dominated by their corporations who pay minimal tax and syphon income back to the USA.

It works well for them, Apple has £250bn cash in the bank.

On the other hand, we have Germany which desperately wants to cling to the failed EU state which it both economically and politically dominates.

Perhaps the answer is to forge trade deals with Russia, Vietnam, Iran, North Korea etc.

From: Trev Bromby, Sculcoates Lane, Hull.

WITH regard to the oft-trundled out “Brexit means Brexit” phrase. June 23, 2016, was was divorce day. Divorcees are not forced to co-habit for three years after decree nisi so what is going on behind closed doors?

Brexit means out now.

Depression hits elderly

From: Mrs J Thornton, Whitby.

OLDER people deserve better support, especially when suffering with depression.

I have suffered mentally since I was 20 years of age and still suffer. Parveen Kumar (The Yorkshire Post, October 3) mentions about consulting GPs.

My view is that GPs themselves don’t understand it enough and have not got a lot of time to deal with it. As a quick fix, they may throw an anti-depressant at you, you go away, you get terrible side effects and you can’t get back to visit the same doctor for two or three weeks – that’s no good to a person who is in a terrible depressed state.

The impression I get from the doctors is that because you are old you are not worth bothering about. So Parveen, yes more does need to be done, but only by properly trained staff.

The silent treatment

From: DS Boyes, Leeds.

I’M glad it’s not only me that suffers ‘nuisance’ calls, and yes the Telephone Preference Service seems ineffectual.

My defence is to say nothing when answering any unexpected call. If the caller is legitimate, they soon either say who they are or ask for you by name.

When no answer is given, the cowboys soon disconnect.

Walking by on other side

From: Mavis Harrison, Leeds.

IN Lower Briggate, Leeds, on a lovely bright sunny day – a young man lying asleep on the sunny side of the street, a jacket for a pillow, and everyone, including me, “passes by on the other side”.

If this city is the “Powerhouse of the North”, then God help us – and him.

Disarmed and dangerous

From: John Watson, Leyburn.

WITH respect to Mr Ormonroyd (The Yorkshire Post, October 10), I think he is being naive when he talks about giving up our nuclear deterrent. I, also, would like to be able to do away with all nuclear weapons, but it would be suicidal in the dangerous world we live in.