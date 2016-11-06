YP Letters: Four winners from court’s Brexit ruling

From: Dick Spreadbury, Croisdale Close, Liversedge.

SO we now have confirmation, if is was really needed, that the country is run by a moneyed unelected elite for the benefit of a moneyed elite (The Yorkshire Post, November 4).

The High Court ruling on Brexit is a win for:

City of London casino bankers who can now hang on to their bonuses and six figure salaries.

Jeremy Corbyn, who has a flood of unskilled Eastern European communists immigrants as ready recruits to his Labour Party and his Momentum thought police.

Those on the EU gravy train.

Germany, which can continue to rule and dominate the EU.

From: Dai Woosnam, Woodrow Park, Scartho, Grimsby.

WHEN we Brexiteers won on June 23, it felt as momentous as the Moon Landing of 1969. But I knew the euphoria would last just a month or two, and Remainiac “poor loser” EU Fifth Columnists would thwart the democratic will of the British people.

We will never escape this EU prison. We have lost the independence that brave men died for 75 years ago, and for which we wear the poppy this week.

Is this the end of democracy as we know it?

From: Peter Robinson, Earby, West Craven.

FINE words spoken by the businesswoman who brought the action in the High Court, but one has to ask oneself why this action was not brought before the referendum?

From: Stuart Ebden, Buckden, Skipton.

OUR democracy has developed over centuries on the basis of laws made by Parliament. The bedrock of our democracy is the law, as laid down over centuries by Parliament, and upheld and interpreted by an Independent Judiciary.

This judicial independence is necessary because government is as subject to the law as the rest of the populace, and can seek to change the law only through Parliament.

The independence of the judiciary is essential for the protection of this constitutional principle and those who would seek to undermine, and even abolish it, would have us live in a dictatorship, albeit an elected one.

From: Keith Jowett, Woodland Rise, Silkstone Common, Barnsley.

YOUR article about the November 1944 bombing raid on the Ruhr town of Bochum (The Yorkshire Post, November 3) awakened a powerful latent memory of mine. As an eight-year-old, I was standing on a November afternoon alongside a small street bonfire in Leeds. We were not allowed to light bonfires when it was dark because of the blackout regulations.

Fireworks were very difficult to obtain and my rather pathetic contribution to the day was a packet of sparklers and a box of coloured matches.

However, the watchers around the bonfire were able to watch something far more spectacular as over our heads flew a procession of Allied bombers on their way, as I now know, to bomb the Ruhr.

The poignancy of this reawakened memory has been brought into focus by an event of last week.

I was privileged to welcome a visiting family from Barnsley’s twin town of Schwäbisch-Gmünd to sample the autumn delights of Cannon Hall and the Open Farm.

The laughter and enjoyment of our friends’ young son as he fed the animals and sampled the adventure playground was so different to my modest bonfire pleasures and very much without the devastating event of history which was to follow.

We may have voted as a nation to leave Europe in a commercial and political sense, but my fervent hope is that contact through such measures as twin town links, may be strengthened. The sparkle in the young German boy’s eyes must be the future rather than the devastation of fire bombing.

Cry of foul on poppy row

From: Martin Deane, Hull and East Riding Green Party.

THE Prime Minister, speaking out against the Fifa ban on players wearing poppies during matches (The Yorkshire Post, November 3), will confuse many people. People may rightly ask what business of hers. Fifa is an international body with rules about what players can wear or not. In a nation of laws such as ours, how can she expect the simple rules of an international sports body to be waived just for us?

What does she say? She calls their position ‘outrageous’. Outrageous that an international sports body should have rules? Maybe she is unaware that even states have rules that they should follow in the conduct of their relationships. Such as not starting a war on another state? Such as not making up various lies in order to get such a war?

From: John Eoin Douglas, Spey Terrace, Edinburgh.

WHY hold a football match on Armistice Day anyway? It should be a time to remember our fallen, not a day for tawdry sporting fixtures.

Devolve power to councils

From: Jack Brown, Lamb Lane, Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

TOM Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, October 31) should know the difference between John Prescott’s desire to complete the European plan for 11 English regions – which was a founding aim of Ted Heath – and the post-Brexit aims of those (mainly Remoaners?) who are living in the past.

Rather than chasing this stinking fish, the English should be setting an example for a United Kingdom with power devolved to the smallest unit of government; local councils.