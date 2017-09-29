YP Letters: Fracking protests just a waste of time

From: Hugh Rogers , Messingham Road, Ashby.

If I mounted a protest outside Michael Farman’s home (The Yorkshire Post, September 27) which prevented him from entering or leaving his property, I’m sure it wouldn’t be long before he demanded the assistance of one or two police constables to move me on. Policemen who probably had better things to do.

It’s the same with so-called “fracking”.

Instead of grumbling about the mis-use of police resources, why not simply let Third Energy (or whoever) get on with their entirely lawful pursuits?

Personally I’m all in favour of shale gas and the benefits it will bring to us all – including those who are currently protesting against it.

Surely there must be a lesser crested newt somewhere who would be grateful for the occasional all-night vigil?

Powerhouse of hot air

From: Mr AB Collier, Gordon Road, Bridlington.

Let’s be honest, there isn’t, never was or ever will be a Northern Powerhouse. It was a pre-election con by the Tory Party in order to win votes from Labour strongholds in the North.

Now, Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary, is going to improve signalling technology so the old clapped-out diesel sprinter trains and other old rolling stock can receive plainer ‘go signs’. What a load of codswallop. Meanwhile, £30bn was spent on Crossrail 2. Guess where, London again. That, needless to say, would have more than paid for electrifying many northern routes, oh and don’t forget better signalling. So Chris Grayling, get your prorities right for once.

Honestly not insulting

From: Mrs EH Bell, Newland Avenue, Driffield.

Referring to the letter from B Sheridan, Sheffield (The Yorkshire Post, September 22) who evidently decided I was “insulting”.

I have never knowingly insulted anyone in my life but after living next door to someone for almost a decade who had barely opened her mouth to my husband, my children or myself, I would have considered myself a total hypocrite had I been insincere enough to agree to exchange Christmas cards in future years, just because we were returning North so, call me what you will, but I am certainly not a hypocrite, nor insulting to anyone.

After many years I still have Christmas cards with letters from numerous old neighbours in Farnborough who became firm friends, wherever they now live, but of course perhaps some Yorkshire people have a “thicker skin” than I have.

In conclusion I would say that I have never previously lived (despite being a native of Whitby) among such great people as I have had the pleasure of living for many years in this super little market town.

Lack of respect

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

Has US President Donald Trump got a point when criticising sportsmen who, instead of showing due reverence when their national anthem is played and sung at sporting events, abuse the occasion by ‘demonstrating’?

Many might agree, and that problem is not confined to the US as it is apparent here when watching sport on TV that many UK sportsmen and women either deliberately – don’t – sing God Save the Queen or do not know the words!

Those of a certain age will recall that the National Anthem was played here at the end of every cinema evening show, and people – did – stand for it.

Too many with useless degrees

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

How I agree with Ryan Shorthouse (The Yorkshire Post, September 25) that universities should take some responsibility for the repayments of student loans.

The percentage of graduates who do not earn enough to repay the Government for their loans is totally unacceptable to the ordinary taxpayers.

This is because these institutions offer degrees that are useless for the economy.

Surely a return to free tuition for those doing a degree that will enable them to get a job would be a more sensible way of weeding out those who just want the university experience, and result in less staff, thereby saving money for us overburdened taxpayers?

Lesson in geography

From: Mr J Morris, Caroline Street, Shipley.

Is there an east-west divide in Britain too?

With regard to the north-south divide, the city of Plymouth in Devon, on the Cornish border, is further away from London than the city of Bradford in West Yorkshire.

The Cornish, who have their own flag, believe that the English border starts at Devon.