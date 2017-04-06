YP Letters: Frustration over failure to act on town traffic

From: Chris Parkin, Helmsley town councillor.

I WRITE to express my concerns at the total lack of action from North Yorkshire County Council’s highways department on several traffic-related issues in Helmsley.

Promises of a review of parking and traffic management have failed to materialise and consequently issues relating to road safety, traffic flows and visitor parking have been left to fester.

Are matters so dire at County Hall that no one and no time can be found to examine these issues?

As a town councillor, I am very tired of trying to respond to residents fed up with the current situation. Accidents waiting to happen, frustrated residents who cannot park for 10 minutes in a designated 10 minute wait car park, emergency vehicles struggling to find a way through inappropriately parked vehicles, junctions not being properly controlled, meetings promised and then cancelled.

Does someone have to die before the county council wakes up and does something?

If fine weather prevails this summer, Helmsley is in danger of being gridlocked and all for the sake of some new yellow lines, some inexpensive signage and the will to resolve what is becoming a major issue for this popular market town.