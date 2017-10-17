YP Letters: Give Europe a taste of life without trade deal and boycott goods

From: Mike Smethurst, Cavendish Close, Rotherham.

MICHEL Barnier’s latest pronouncement that no progress can be made on Brexit until Britain agrees to exit payments clearly shows that the EU is interested only in screwing as much out of Britain as possible before we leave.

It is about time our partners in Europe learn how hard it will be for them without a trade agreement – Germany alone exports over forty billion euros-worth of goods to Britain each year and our balance of trade with Europe as a whole is negative.

While our Government cannot be seen to take any action which might appear hostile, the British electorate can.

I am calling on everyone to avoid buying goods from Europe where a suitable alternative is available. Don’t buy French/Italian/Spanish wine, most of which, these days, is over-priced, overrated rubbish. Many wines from Australiasia and South America are better value.

If buying a new car, don’t buy VW/Renault/Fiat/Seat etc, look at (say) Toyota/Honda/Nissan, most of which are built in Britain and are again better value and more reliable. That way we can not only show Europe the disadvantages of not having a trade deal with Britain but also show faith in countries we hope will be major future partners.