YP Letters: Give the City of Culture its full royal title

From: Eric Tindall, Kingston upon Hull.

ISN’T it a shame that the City of Culture 2017 has had its name abbreviated to Hull?

The exact year the town was founded is not known but it was first mentioned in 1193. Renamed Kings-town upon Hull by King Edward I in 1299.

When people talk about that other Kings Town for example, Kingston upon Thames is never to my knowledge ever abbreviated to just Thames!

So just once could media give Kings-town upon Hull a mention during a broadcast or printed article, even Kingston upon Hull will be wonderful.

From: Joan Drake, Knedlington Road, Howden.

PHILLIP Bell (The Yorkshire Post, December 28) should visit Hull to see the benefits of being named City of Culture.

The city is being transformed. with much building and restoration going on. Huge grants have been given to the theatre and art gallery, and the publicity generated by the City of Culture status has opened the eyes of the world to what was almost a forgotten city.

All this positive news must also result in jobs. Let’s hope that Leeds brings the City of Culture title to another Yorkshire city.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

HOW I agree with the letter from Phillip Bell that bidding for Leeds to be the City of Culture is a waste of our tax money.

Wouldn’t it be better for council leader Judith Blake to spend our money on paying for our bins to be emptied at least once a week rather than this crazy idea?

We have enough in Leeds to ensure a large number of visitors; we don’t need expensive gimmicks like this one.

Mystery of milk infection

From: John Watson, Leyburn.

THERE have been several reports lately of people becoming infected with an organism known as E.coli and the blame being put on infected milk.

Where does the milk become polluted? I was brought up on untreated milk, that is milk straight from the cow put through a filter (or sile), through a cooler and straight on to the table.

I am in my 80s, having had no serious health complaints all my life. When I was milking cows, in a very small way compared to today, we had the ‘mucky milk woman’ coming round every so often and at random so we had to keep our apparatus spotless, which makes me think that today the trouble lies between the dairy and the table.

Undivided by prejudice

From: Alistair Gavins, Market Flat Lane, Knaresborough.

THANK you for the very positive and hopeful column by Mark Russell in your New Year’s Eve edition (The Yorkshire Post, December 31).

Let’s look forward to 2017 with enthusiasm and a united approach. The UK, particularly the younger generation who feel most alienated by the events of 2016, has a great deal to offer but so has the rest of Europe and the world and we should work together. Eleanor Roosevelt said in the 1940s: “Pit race against race, religion against religion, prejudice against prejudice. Divide and conquer! We must not let that happen here.”

Relevant words for 2017.

Long-term remedies

From: Ray Marshall, Mirfield.

I READ each year with great interest the columns by junior doctor Melody Redman.

As the years have passed, the problems within hospitals get worse. When will the Government urgently address the crisis within our NHS with long term solutions? MPs take note. It must be hard at times to keep your chin up Melody, but keep doing it and let’s hope there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Tribute to a gentler time

From: Jean Lorriman, Waterloo, Huddersfield.

WHAT a wonderful treat at the end of a somewhat turbulent year was Ethel & Ernest, a tribute by the illustrator Raymond Briggs to his parents. It was as enchanting as The Snowman.

The last year had its triumphs – Andy Murray along with a host of others winning Olympic and Paralympic gold gave us some relief from the dreadful Middle East tragedies and unbelievable political shenanigans.

Ethel & Ernest gave us a glimpse of the 1940s and ‘50s when life was slower, gentler and there was great excitement when washing machines, vacuum cleaners and TV sets arrived.

Honour was well deserved

From: Neil Fahey, Mirfield.

GREAT news that Michael Stephenson, aka Stevo, has been awarded the MBE for his services to rugby league and broadcasting. This follows an outstanding career in sport, media, charity fundraising, as president of his junior club Shaw Cross Sharks ARLFC and founder of the Rugby League Heritage Centre.

Alongside another worthy recipient, Tim Adams, the sport of rugby league deserves the recognition these two gentlemen have brought to it.

Apocalypse no

From: Ken Holmes, Cliffe Common, Selby.

REGARDS the forecasting of Storm Barbara, from this day on I will take my chance. Never again will I batten down the hatches, or put sandbags around the doors.

Some sections of the media, aided and abetted by the errant forecasters of the weather, are nothing short of being alarmists and scaremongers.