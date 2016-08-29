YP Letters: Gold medal Olympic ‘feelgood factor’ is priceless

From: Marilyn Shaw, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

WE are all entitled to an opinion, but I found Paul Kirby’s comments on the Olympics extremely disappointing (The Yorkshire Post, August 25). Following the bitterness of the Brexit campaign and the tragedy of lovely Jo Cox’s death, I, and many people I know, were in need of some positive news and a ‘feelgood factor’.

The happiness and spontaneity of not only the spectators who travelled to support the athletes, the athletes themselves and the joy of the people of Rio that was the much needed positivity we needed.

I do not begrudge one penny spent because it was inspirational to young people and I feel sure many of the athletes will visit schools to encourage future generations towards a healthy lifestyle in sport and athletics.

I agree money should be spent in schools and communities deprived of such facilities, but that does not mean we cannot have success in the Olympics also. Please let us enjoy positivity and be proud of the Olympic achievements.

Well done to all concerned and thank you.

From: David Quarrie, Lynden Way, York.

I THINK Paul Kirby’s view (The Yorkshire Post, August 25) is somewhat over the top. I can see and understand where he is coming from as regards how Lottery money is spent, but to say that the Team GB success benefits no one is very harsh.

The winning brought joy and patriotism to thousands, the ‘feelgood factor’ is also beneficial in a troubled and dangerous world. The way our women won hockey gold by defeating the world champions Holland does immense good for a “minor” sport.

It inspires many young ladies to take up the game, it creates a desire to be like these good role models. It helps to counter obesity, inactivity and laziness.

I have been heavily involved with club hockey since 1956 and I know how “my” sport has benefited from the Olympics.

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough, Yorkshire.

ANTHONY Clavane and Grant Woodward (The Yorkshire Post, August 23) please take note: Yorkshire has another team besides Hull City in the Premiership football stakes – Middlesbrough.

Despite two local government boundary changes in 1968 and 1974, geographically at least the areas south of the River Tees are still part of Yorkshire, including my home town, Middlesbrough, where incidentally Yorkshire CCC played championship cricket at Acklam Park.

Alas no more. Axed like Harrogate, Sheffield and Bradford.

The Yorkshire Post has a map on the back page of the daily issue showing the full extent of the country from Tees to Humber, the tragedy from our River Tees perspective is that we have been left out and let down by politicians, but let no one be in any doubt we are Yorkshiremen and women, and will remain so. Let no one take that away from us.

Oh, by the way, in the Grant Woodward piece there is a mention of Chris Old, Yorkshire cricketer, and Don Revie of Leeds United fame. Both born and brought up in Middlesbrough!

Product of elite ‘ghetto’

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

YOUR report on David Hoare’s crass “ghetto” outburst states that he attended Eton. Following this, he was commissioned officer in the army – not a common squaddie.

He then became a banker – presumably not the George Mainwaring sort, of Dad’s Army fame, (The Yorkshire Post, August 24).

Is it fair to claim that he himself is the product of an unremittingly up-market ghetto and largely out of touch with 99 per cent of the British people?

If so, how and why did he end up as unelected chairman of Ofsted?

On resigning, he graciously acknowledged that Ofsted “now has an excellent board in place.” Consisting of whom, I wonder?

They lord it over the children, parents and teachers of the vast majority of us. Names and backgrounds please, and perhaps a note of whether their children attend or attended state or cheque book schools.

Climate of bullying

From: Monica Gripaios, Hovingham, York.

I HAVE become increasingly frustrated by the tone of the pro-fracking lobby, who imply that anyone remotely concerned about climate change and a viable future for their grandchildren is some sort of nutcase.

I accept that there are two sides to every argument, but wonder why the fracking lobby act like a playground bully? A few years ago there was an excellent film made called The Age of Stupid set in the future when the planet was dying. the central character looked back and his main argument was this: we knew we had to act to avert climate change, we knew it was happening and yet we chose to do nothing. Why?

Farage’s folly

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

ALTHOUGH I was more than delighted that Nigel Farage did a great job in getting us out of the EU, he has alas chickened out as leader of Ukip and has now become a ‘celeb for hire’.

He’s been in the US backing Donald Trump. I am afraid Nigel is great on rhetoric but lacking in substance. Fears of a global conflict will be increased should Trump become President of the United States. What an unthinking loud mouth he is.

Loss of trust

From: NV Elliott, South Cave.

IF Jeremy Corbyn can tell such obvious ‘untruths’ (lies), how can I believe anything else he states?