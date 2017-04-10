YP Letters: Government floundering on road to austerity after Brexit

From: Karl Sheridan, Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor.

Having no choice but to listen to the continuing cross-party debates on Brexit, I have come to a firm conclusion that the country was asked to vote on our future with little or no facts from either side. I admit I wanted out. In the past, the EU brought about many good reforms. Rather than remaining just a trading commission, the EU, with its vast legislation and bureaucracy, is now rapidly heading towards becoming a federal state. David Cameron and his entourage took a naive gamble on the outcome of the referendum, and still failed to initiate any initiatives to establish any facts or what the overall costs would be prior to the vote should it go against them. It now appears that the Government is floundering trying to get the best result. It is likely that we will be suffering austerity for at least a decade.

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

THE situation with the SNP at Westminster and in Edinburgh is beyond a joke, and high time that Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues were told a few home truths.

The Scottish Parliament is not a government as it has no sovereign powers whatsoever, nor does it raise revenues in its own right from taxes. It simply spends a grant of money from the Treasury in Whitehall.

It is only a ‘devolved’ administration and limited powers in certain areas.

If the First Minister of Scotland was foolhardy enough to call a referendum without proper legal authority from London, that would be a very serious abuse of public money which ought to result in prosecution for misconduct, possibly leading to disqualification from holding or standing for public office for some years to come!

From: Mr A Davies, Augusta Park, Grimsby.

WHEN Robin Smith (The Yorkshire Post, April 4) quoted Clement Attlee’s comment on the EU referendum, he might also have referred to Winston Churchill’s words that “the best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter”.

From: Sarah Atkin, Driffield.

A QUESTION for the Brexiteers: Had the outcome of the EU referendum gone the way of the Remainers, and by the same margin, would you now be demanding a rerun on the basis you don’t consider the result decisive enough? Just saying...