YP Letters: Grammar schools a gimmick that fails to address issues

From: Eddie Needham, Normans Way, Sandal, Wakefield.

YOUR editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 10) about Theresa May’s education vision is very perceptive but somewhat optimistic in suggesting that it might successfully tackle under-achievement. The proposal to expand grammar schools is, at best, an irrelevance and, much more likely, at worst, will destroy what progress has been made.

There is nothing evil about grammar schools or independent schools themselves. They educate their students well and sometimes exceedingly well.

The problem isn’t the schools themselves but the overall system and structure for all our young people.

I am grateful for my own grammar school education which led to university degrees and a successful career.

However, such opportunities should be for all. Suggestions of a few more children from poorer backgrounds being admitted – and entry at various ages – is just a politician tweaking a system which is defective and showing a lack of awareness.

We need children and teachers in all schools to be inspired to achieve and to feel they are valued. We need a world class education system for all.

The London Challenge has been very successful and as your editorial points out, something similar is needed throughout the country and, in particular, in Yorkshire. However, this needs very significant targeted resources which address educational, health and social needs. It is much easier for a politician to look for a cheaper gimmick such as converting all schools to become academies (which doesn’t seem to make any difference), developing controversial free schools or expanding grammar schools. It is much harder to provide the best possible education for all our children, including those who have become alienated and disinterested.

From: Edna Levi, Leeds.

REGARDING the school unifoms disputes, I saw the interview on TV with a young lady who had been sent out of school because she did not conform to to new regulations. She was smartly and correctly dressed and the camera showed her black, laced shoes.

Why had she been sent out? The shoes were suede, not leather! Does this mean that every morning some staff member is going to be designated with the job of inspecting each pupil? Some families have more than one child and can only afford cheaper brands – some thought should be given to these matters.