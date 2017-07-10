YP Letters: Great Yorkshire Show is vital educational event

From: Jane Fairburn, Rievaulx, Helmsley, York.

CHILDREN at our local school are being refused permission to go to the Great Yorkshire Show, unless they are showing there. All children should be encouraged to go to this wonderful event.

To touch their first farm animal, or learn where their food comes from, could be a memory for life.

The Great Yorkshire Show is a national treasure; as such, parents should be encouraged to take their children. A day in the open air, away from computers, can only do a child good.

A visit to the show can be educational and inspiring.

Criminalising parents for taking a child to the GYS is a crime in itself.

Headteachers should think carefully before preventing children going to this Yorkshire event, which is the largest agricultural show in England.

A family day out to the Great Yorkshire Show should not be allowed to become a thing of the past (Sarah Todd, The Yorkshire Post, July 8).

I have not missed a Great Yorkshire Show in my life, and neither have my children (our education did not suffer as a result).

I dearly hope that my grandchildren will be allowed to keep up this record.