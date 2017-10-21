YP Letters: Gridlock of selfishness on the trains

From: Denise Throp, Washago Bay, Scugog, Canada.

ON September 28, I caught the TransPennine Express from Leeds to Manchester Airport, departing at 8.24am. The train also stopped at Huddersfield and Manchester.

It was difficult getting on to the train because the area in front of the doors was blocked with people. I managed to get on, but others couldn’t.

I asked two young women to move down (I would have, but my large suitcase would have blocked the aisle).

They ignored me. When I asked a second time, one of the women said: “I don’t want to.” So I moved into the aisle and made room. I noticed several empty seats marked “reserved” and after a few minutes, sat in one.

The selfish women got off the train in Manchester.

One of the women, who had boarded last, explained that one of the reserved seats was hers, but she had been unable to get to it.

I imagine this kind of situation happens every day – gridlock on the train caused by insufficient luggage room, unused reserved seats and selfish people.

I see the airport station opened in 1993 – one has to wonder why the trains going to the airport do not have a special carriage with room for travellers with luggage.

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

I AGREE with Chris Grayling (The Yorkshire Post, October 17) when he tells us “he did not buy the argument about a lack of transport investment in the North”.

I can well remember when British Railways sent up old bangers from Brighton for the Aire Valley line, along with complaints from the travelling public about seeing “sparks” coming from the roof.

Today we see new trains down my local Aire valley line which are, sadly, made in Spain.

What happened to the British train manufacturing industry is a long story from the past – unless we are stupid enough to elect Jeremy Corbyn and his left-wing pals. I just hope they have a long wait.

Just about everything at my local railway station in Leeds has been replaced. I still marvel at the way Railtrack built our new station around the old 67/68 station. British engineering at its best!

However there is talk about rebuilding it yet again, obviously due to the success of the railways under the private sector.

Your article tells us about Chris Grayling’s announcement “that the Government will introduce faster trains with better facilities and more seats” – this is good news for Yorkshire and our railways with £1m spent at Shipley and £2m spent at Bingley.

Although lots has been done (too much to include in this letter), let’s not be mistaken there is lots more to do.

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

THERE was a striking disconnect between two items (The Yorkshire Post, October 17). On page three of the business section the headline to Greg Wright’s article was “the joyless, sweltering commute is scaring investors”.

However, on the front page, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling declares: “I do not buy the argument about a lack of transport investment in the North.”

This statement is absurd. Currently, more than half the national infrastructure spending is in London. But that is not all. Planned projects in London are estimated to cost £1,943 per person compared with £427 for the North and the Transport Secretary has recently scrapped planned projects to electrify northern rail lines.

When will the Government realise that it is hugely in the interests of both the nation, and Londoners, to redress the obscene imbalance of infrastructure investment between London and the rest of the country? Time for change.

From: Mr FM Goulding, Vernon Street, Newark on Trent.

CAN Northern Rail and TransPennine Express please note that whenever there is an extra big event like rugby league’s Grand Final, this is not a reason to ignore passengers.

This is the fourth time that I have noted what appears to be a ‘could not care less’ approach. My sympathy goes to Yorkshire commuters.

No need to imagine

From: Christopher Pickles, Gilling East.

WHAT would be your reaction if there was a threat of a new and dirty industry being rolled out all over the North, with installations every couple of miles in every direction?

Or if it was even said that the chemicals they used or brought up from the ground could cause cancer, endocrine disruption and birth defects? What? It’s all true? It’s called fracking? The police are being deployed to oppose protesters? People in authority are even characterising protest as ‘mob rule’ and ‘unreasonable actions’? I don’t believe it!

Universal failure

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

THE new ‘universal credit’ benefit system is so mistake-ridden and is about to cover the whole country. Perhaps it should be renamed “universal callousness” because it is said to be leaving many people without any money at all for weeks on end.

Come on, Theresa May, you can do better than this.

A genius at work

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

LISTENING to an old episode of Hancock’s Half Hour this week, I was quite surprised to hear Tony Hancock and Sid James each repeatedly say “itinery”.

I imagined that that this kind of slack pronunciation was a far more recent malaise but, sadly, it seems that even in 1959 there was no-one to put this right at rehearsals.

Happily, Hancock’s timing and delivery remained the product of genius.