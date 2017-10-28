YP Letters: Gunpowder drama blurred historical facts

From: Mr DH Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

THE BBC drama Gunpowder was very interesting and set out the scenario for how Catholics were persecuted in the reign of King James I.

I feel, however, that fact and conjecture were intermingled so that historical truth becomes blurred. My understanding of being crushed to death by heavy weights, which is depicted in the TV programme, is connected to accounts of Margaret Clitherow’s death. Margaret was crushed on Ouse Bridge in York.

When Queen Elizabeth I heard of this, she was so appalled that she decreed no woman would suffer this fate in future.

Gunpowder is set after Elizabeth’s death, so the choice is either that the authorities in James’ reign ignored this edict or that the makers of Gunpowder were ignorant of historical fact and included the scene for high drama.

My point is, where does truth start and end?

Greater emphasis should be made to inform the public that this play is truth wrapped up in fiction.