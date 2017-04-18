YP Letters: Holidays in term-time a selfish act

From: Brian H Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

I SUPPORT Caroline Thomas-Smith’s defence of the teaching profession in the debate about parents taking their children on holiday in term-time (The Yorkshire Post, April 12) but then, as a former teacher, I would, wouldn’t I?

However, her arguments highlight some of the common misconceptions of what school is about.

I would add that to compare training days with child absence is to miss the point: for better or worse these child-free days for teachers have the same effect on all pupils, teachers prepare accordingly and individuals are not disadvantaged. Also, for the record, my guess is that most teachers would prefer to be in front of a class on those days anyway.

Despite the avant-garde educational idealists, teachers are very mindful of examinations and in my experience this was what parents wanted. Preparing for examinations, I was always concerned about a pupil’s extended period of absence (a week or more) for whatever reason.

On the vexed question of holidays, the same parents who want to take their children out of school in term-time are those who argue that school holidays are too long. This is another own- goal: if the holidays were shorter even more parents would “need” to take their children out of school.

Many responsible parents are prepared to make sacrifices by taking weekend and other breaks where possible. Unlike those who subscribe to the “me, me” culture of today.

Efficiency means cuts

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

JAYNE Dowle is being needlessly kind in ascribing the failure of David Cameron’s ‘Big Society’ to ‘incredibly unfortunate timing’ (The Yorkshire Post, April 13).

From the outset, it was a means of trying to run vital, civilising services on the cheap. We have heard endless demands for “efficiency savings” – an ongoing Westminster euphemism for yet more cuts. I thought ‘efficiency’ meant doing things properly; was I wrong?

Using volunteers to participate in community projects is good, as long as it is not slyly used to replace professional and properly-trained staff.

To what extent are unfortunate people with mental health problems now reliant on volunteer-based helplines, due to persistent NHS underfunding?

However dedicated and patient volunteers may be, they should not be used as a political cheap-and-easy option to deal with the vast majority who cannot afford to ‘go private’ – but they increasingly are.

‘The Big Society’ comes from the same stable as the ‘level playing fields’ of ‘equal opportunities.’ The latest wheeze to put this right is to resurrect the archaic ethos of state-funded grammar schools for the few. So far as I’m aware, Mrs May hasn’t coined yet another worthless mantra for that.

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

ONCE more a Tory education minister is indulging in political sophistry to justify the re-introduction of grammar schools. Justine Greening says she wants them to “work for everyone”.

Just as important are the malignant effects of selection, which can be exemplified by the following example from a games lesson. ‘Richard’ was the little chubby boy who was always last to be picked for a team.

He was standing at left back inside the goal post, when someone put in a weak shot at goal that trickled towards him.

“Kick it, Richard, kick it,” screamed his team-mates.

Richard hopped over the ball, allowing it to cross the line. He had been forced to play football and he had been denigrated in the selection process, so he made his point. In that situation, Richard’s real value to the school as a librarian, was not appreciated.

For every grammar school student, there may be three ‘Richards’ spoiling the game.

No sport on holy days

From: Alan Shipman, Leeds.

IS it acceptable that professional sport can be allowed on two of the holiest days in the calendar, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, in a supposedly Christian society?

There is ample time on Saturday and Monday for matches to be scheduled without encroaching on to sacred festivals.

Indeed, Holy Week in general needs to be respected more. Christmas Day is kept free of sport, so there is no reason why Good Friday and Easter Sunday should be exceptions.

Rethink on a riding hat

From: Peter J Teal, Union Road, Thorne, Doncaster.

A FEW days ago, a photograph appeared showing the Queen out horse riding again wearing her usual trademark silk headscarf instead of a protective riding hat.

It would appear all her riding takes place on her various estates which will be free from noise and traffic etc.

However, to my mind, there is no such thing as a 100 per cent perfectly behaved horse. They are animals, not machines, and therefore can be unpredictable at times.

The fact the Queen has not so far encountered any serious mishaps in the past is irrelevant.

The monarch is now fast approaching 91 years of age and needs to have a serious rethink on this matter, even at this late stage.

Making stand on statues

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

OF all the problems both Leeds and this country have got, why on earth do the council leader Judith Blake and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves witter on about statues all the time?