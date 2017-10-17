YP Letters: How referendums can omit views of the ‘silent majority’

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

IN response to Anthony Hampshire’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, October 9), one of the main problems with holding referendums is that the result can often be skewed in favour of the side whose supporters have the strongest feelings on the subject, and are therefore more motivated to go out and vote on the day.

It means the more silent majority, who may not have strong feelings either way, don’t bother to vote, but are subsequently taken aback if there is an unexpected result.

This was almost certainly a factor in the 2016 EU referendum, and could also have been so in the Catalonian independence referendum, based on the number of counter demonstrations after the result was announced.

If, in the UK, we were to hold referendums on issues such as restoring the death penalty or restricting abortion, they could for this reason well end up producing results which were not representative of the population as a whole.

To guard against this risk, if the referendum will result in major changes, then a threshold should be set over and above a simple majority, which David Cameron failed to do in the case of the EU referendum.

Ironically, prior to this referendum, some on the Leave side (when they didn’t expect to win) has suggested that in order to be decisive 60 per cent should vote in favour of the chosen option based upon a 75 per cent turnout.

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

THERESA May wants to remain PM and lead the Conservative Party to a resounding victory in the next General Election.

Her pathway to the pinnacle of her political career can be achieved by walking away from the EU, stopping squandering UK funds on wasteful European projects and reasserting the supremacy of Westminster, and also the UK courts.

She will gain the true respect and surge in voting support from the majority of the UK electorate. There is a parallel here between Margaret Thatcher seizing the Falkland Islands from Argentina, resulting in national euphoria followed by a landslide general election victory.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

I FEAR a nightmare scenario. Britain successfully quits the EU. An election followes – the Marxist Jeremy Corbyn is elected. Economy destroyed – blame laid on Brexit.