YP Letters: How women stood up to the office sexists back in 1960s

From: Janet Berry, Barfield, Hambleton.

I AM sick of hearing about people being upset and complaining about sexist remarks and wandering hands, things that happened years ago.

I thought women were supposed to be strong, feminists and independent and capable of looking after themselves? They should have worked in the office I did in the 1960s. There was lots of sexual innuendo and banter from both sexes, and let me tell you the women could look after themselves and gave as good as they got.

If it was thought things had gone too far, a quick slap soon solved the problem!

I don’t know which is worse – the strong journalist who brought the matter up of Sir Michael Fallon touching her knee or his hasty resignation. What a wimp.

We are on the brink of leaving the EU and all these indiscretions are overshadowing the importance of a good trade deal. Let us concentrate on these negotiations please.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

ALAN Chapman, who turned down propositions from three different women in seven years, makes a lesser mortal like me feel so inadequate (The Yorkshire Post, November 7).

I had no shortage of nice girlfriends during my late teens – I married young – but I don’t recall any women ever making sexual advances to me: perhaps I had a sheltered life.

On a more serious note, Mr Chapman’s valid point that what is good for the goose should be good for the gander is offset by the fact that he was a thirty-plus Bradford councillor at the time and able to look after himself. Nor was his career at stake. The fact that he had a gorgeous lady in tow at the time is irrelevant.

From: Edward Mitchell, Bridgwater, Somerset.

I THINK the recent sexual harassment claims in the media are absolute and total rubbish. They remind me of the 15th and 16th century witch hunts, where villagers could take a dislike to an old woman, accuse her of witchery, and shortly after that she was either pressed to death, drowned in a nearby river, or tied to a stake and burnt. Today, we simply destroy the accused’s reputation, and with it, their career.

Where is the evidence of the wrongdoing? I think the laws must be changed, in order that this crazy situation of ‘accusation without evidence’ does not perpetuate itself. To be able to accuse somebody 10, 20 or even 30 years later is nonsensical.