YP Letters: Hygiene fear over lunch box policy

From: Professor JA Double, Carlinghow Hill, Upper Batley.

WHILE there may be some merit in Helen Carpenter’s motivation to encourage healthy eating in Westgate Primary (The Yorkshire Post, October 2), her methods are somewhat dubious.

One must ask, do all her teaching assistants have basic food hygiene certificates or any understating of basic food hygiene? It seems that it takes half an hour to go through children’s lunch boxes, there is no way that this would be sufficient time for them to wash their hands between boxes.

The potential to spread food poisoning must be significant, I am surprised that this has not been picked up by Leeds City Council or by your correspondents.

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

I HAD to smile (maybe I shouldn’t have because it wasn’t really funny) when I first read on the front page the article ‘Heavy-handed school food rule criticised’ (The Yorkshire Post, October 2) and then saw on page seven of the same edition the full page advert, probably one of several that appeared nationwide, for a Subway Mega Melt Sandwich, containing sausage and smoked bacon, two items that we are told are taboo to a healthy diet.

Had such a sandwich been placed in a child’s lunch box at that particular school, would it have been hastily removed, and if so, why? Surely the nationwide acceptance of such an advert makes it okay to eat such a sandwich? Why should a school be able to say otherwise?

Joined-up care needed

From: Martin Cresswell, Chief Executive and Vice Chairman, Impower.

RE your report on the delayed treatment of care “Delayed discharge ‘crisis’ fuelled rise in death rate, study suggests” (The Yorkshire Post, October 3).

The research cited in your report underlines the importance of maximising independence for adults in the social care system.

Prolonged hospital stays can result in a long-term loss of independence, and therefore an increased demand on social care services. That this could be contributing to death rates is of extreme concern.

In our experience, a lot more can be done in Yorkshire and across the country to improve hospital discharge. But it can only be successful if we work across healthcare and wider public services.

Getting people out of hospital with the most appropriate support is a shared problem, and we must focus on personalising the care we provide for the individual.

At the same time, if we focus only on delayed discharges, we may actually be hindering our ability to prevent hospital admissions in the first place.

People are too often admitted for falls, confusion or long-term conditions; preventing as many of these as we can will have a much greater impact on improving lives and on the demand for health and social care services and avoiding these deaths. There is no time to delay.

Prices soar skywards

From: MM Scott, Wrenthorpe.

AS one of the many thousands of holiday-makers who have been affected by the demise of Monarch, I am sure we are not alone in being ripped off by short-haul airlines who are making a fast buck in charging extortionate prices for anyone due to go on holiday in the near future.

We were due to fly from Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday with Monarch to Faro.

Our agent got in touch early Monday morning and we were offered a Ryanair flight from East Midlands at £560 and within half an hour, which it took to decide to accept the offer, the price went up a further £100.

All we have to worry about now is whether the flight will be cancelled because there are no pilots to fly the plane!

Welcome to protest

From: Michael Farman, Willow Grove, Beverley.

HUGH Rogers (The Yorkshire Post, September 29), wants to know how I would feel if he were to protest outside my home.

Well, if I were responsible for the threat of damage to our Yorkshire countryside, its people, wildlife and climate that fracking poses, I think he would have every right to protest.

Go for it, Hugh! But I would not be there; as executive of a fracking company, I would be relaxing in my luxury yacht in the Mediterranean sunshine.

Poor welcome for Tour guests

From: Katie Smith, Kings Road, Ilkley.

I REFER to the news that Ilkley has been revealed as either the start or finish of one of the stages of next year’s Tour de Yorkshire, and note that it is the only town in the Bradford Metropolitan District to have that honour.

Great news for our town, but would the leader of Bradford Council like to comment on where the thousands of visitors she claims will boost the region’s economy will be able to find any information about the event, or in fact will be able to use the public conveniences, as both of these facilities are being closed by her council next year to save money?

Crossing the border

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

CONGRATULATIONS to The Yorkshire Post for organising the Rural Awards. They will be a great accolade for all those who work to revive the rural economy and enhance the quality of rural life.

But why did you head your article with a picture of Monsal Head Viaduct, in deepest Derbyshire? Surely God’s Own County has no need of additional territory?