YP Letters: If only success of Leeds could be replicated

From: JG Rusby, Morton Lane, Beverley.

JUST a few lines to express how proud I am of my home town Leeds. I only wish that some of its remarkable achievement could be replicated here in East Yorkshire.

It is so far behind the times because they will not risk spending money. I moved to Hull in 1964 because of my husband’s need for work, but I have regretted it ever since.

Now I am too old for change but still love the friendliness of Leeds.

It isn’t all friendly here; the people are basically very ignorant of the outside world.

When we spend many hours alone it’s as if we are a forgotten people, but I take great pleasure in reading The Yorkshire Post to keep me in touch, it is a very interesting paper and worth every penny.

Of course, getting political now, Beverley is a predominantly Tory town, so of course equally the councils are extremely greedy. I believe the council tax is the highest in Yorkshire. Beverley is purely a tourist venue, the dominant attractions being the Minster, and the market – which is only on held a Saturday. Nothing like Leeds Market.

Then I spent many days with my sons who were all born there on Hyde Terrace. I hope I can visit again.