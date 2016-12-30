YP Letters: Ignorant foreigners show true colours by snubbing May

From: Don Wood, Howden.

HAVING watched footage of the Prime Minister at the recent EU summit and the abysmal treatment which she received from the arrogant ignoramuses who run the EU, this appalling lack of etiquette should have brought home to Theresa May two of my long-held beliefs.

First, Britain has no friends at the EU and, second, you cannot negotiate with such people. The lack of courtesy adisplayed on that occasion was typical of these arrogant federalist nonentities. They are the reason we voted to leave and the reason the EU will fail.

Mrs May should now show these very rude and ignorant foreigners that she will not stand for such insulting behaviour, by repealing the 1972 European Communities Act and just telling this ill-mannered shower that we have left, and there will be no more of our money.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

OH dear, the unelected ruling political elite in Europe are hopping mad because the British People have had the audacity to vote in a democratic election to scupper their grandiose plans for a united states of Europe and to withdraw the funding for their lavish lifestyle.

They state that you cannot pick and choose if you want free trade then you have to have free movement. Why?

This is a great opportunity for our businesses in the UK to produce more of our own goods that we consume or use and to enable us to export to a worldwide market.

Necessity is the mother of invention.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

ONE of the many questionable Remain claims was that for every £1 we put into the EU, we got back nearly £10. If that was true it would make the EU no more than a Ponzi scheme.

In reality all we “get” from the EU is the benefit of exporting there to the tune of about 10 per cent of UK GDP. In return the UK is totally subject to the EU (EU laws have supremacy).

I could understand the Remain establishment being mildly in favour of the EU if they mistakenly concentrate on the 10 per cent of GDP, not the 90 per cent of the rest of our economy, or the legal domination.

But why the frantic, panicky, over-the-top desperation to remain controlled by a corrupt euro oligarchy?

It’s all emotion with no logic. Cult worship rather than sense.