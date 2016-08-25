YP Letters: In praise of much-maligned Morrisons store

From: H Marjorie Gill, Clarence Drive, Menston.

I WENT to my favourite shop (Morrisons) on Monday this week, parked my mobility car in the entrance hall, asked one of the outdoor staff to get me a trolley and entered the shop.

There was a beautiful array of flowers and plants to one side and the fishmongers’ shop on the other. There has never been a more tasteful arrangement of all the fish one could wish for here, then there’s the ‘choose your own’ salad bar followed by the girl making pizzas, more cheeses than I have ever seen, followed by the bakery department, with breads and cakes to make one’s eyes pop out.

Opposite the butchers’ shop is the milk storage shelf and there was a large stock of skimmed and also semi-skimmed milk.

Then I found the unsalted butter I wanted, and noticed that there was a stock of fresh yeast – the only shop where one can buy this item. It is surprising how anyone can criticise the staff or the goods in this Guiseley store. Of course sometimes there has been a rush of people buying certain items of goods and they are temporarily out of stock.

There are more staff here than at other stores, I went into both Asda and Poundstretcher shops in my attempt to find a certain item and had to return to the checkout to find an answer to my queries in each case.