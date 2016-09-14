YP Letters: In this Indian summer, can we make more of solar power?

From: Nichole Strachan, Thornton, Bradford.

THERE is much discussion about future sources of energy, especially of the renewable, environmentally friendly sort, such as wind, solar and water power. I am not technically minded, so there may be perfectly good answers to the following questions.

Why are all solar panels flat? If they could be curved, they could be fitted round wind turbines, telegraph poles, lamp posts, even poles in the gardens of houses without a flat south facing roof, why are the flat ones not fitted to three sides of electricity pylons? This sort of arrangement would take advantage of the sunlight available from sunrise to sunset.

We are an island, why are we not developing methods of harnessing wave power? Coastal erosion is a big problem. Can no-one develop something that could be situated off-shore to act as a breakwater at the same time as generating energy from the waves and tides?

When creating off-shore wind farms, is it not possible to put solar panels on the towers and something under water to harness the power from the sea?

Whenever it is suggested that a hydro-electric plant be installed on a river, there are outcries about disturbance to fish and wildlife, but surely it is possible to build a by-pass for fish where this would be a problem?

Scotland generates a lot of energy through hydro-electricity and they boast some of the finest fishing rivers in the world.

Producing the required number of low-cost, easily heated and cheap to run houses is also seen as a major problem. Why are we not producing pre-fabricated houses which could incorporate solar panels and be relatively quick and easy to build?

Britain used to be world leaders in engineering and coming up with ingenious solutions to problems – let’s show the world that we still are. To use a catchphrase from the 1960s: “I’m backing Britain.”

‘Oyster’ bus pass for North

From: Terry Morrell, Prunus Avenue, Willerby, East Yorkshire.

RECENT letters in The Yorkshire Post have identified how older people in London get free travel services, financially supported through taxation by the rest of the UK, while there are many in the provinces for whom public transport simply does not exist. This situation is getting worse through financial cuts.

I suggest that in the place of a bus pass, each qualifying person could be issued with an ‘Oyster’ (travel) type card, as is the case for people in London.

Under my proposal, a user would need to add a monthly user allowance payment of £5, paid in advance. This would make the card valid at point of use. Of course, for people who do not avail themselves of their free bus pass, this payment would not apply. Occasional users could make a trip payment of £1 paid directly to the bus driver.

These payments would be fair to all users at a reasonable cost and provide some form of guarantee of continued services.

Why selection worked for us

From: Mrs EA Henry, Larchfield Road, Doncaster.

WHAT goes around comes around. Before comprehensive schools and secondary modern schools, our family enjoyed a free tripartite system. My elder brother left school at 14 and went to work on a farm. Two of my brothers went to technical college.

My sister failed the scholarship at 11. At 14 she became a pupil teacher; working in a school. When this system ended in Nottinghamshire, she was transferred to Retford High School and went on to qualify as a teacher. I also became a teacher. Our father worked as a bricklayer’s labourer. We were all entitled to free school dinners based on parental income.

My husband, son of a miner, trained as a teacher. Three of his sisters benefited from free further education. My sister’s husband, also a miner’s son, attended Retford Grammar School and gained entry to Oxford University. His first appointment was as a secretary to Sir John Cockcroft, director of the Atomic Research Establishment. By the time he retired my brother-in-law was head of a department in the Civil Service.

Our family have every reason to be grateful for selective education that suited our individual talents.

Fox clueless on business

From: Susan Galloway, York.

DR Liam Fox’s tirade against “fat and lazy” businessmen is just another smokescreen from the Brexiteers to hide the fact that their promises have turned to dust. They have nothing to say other than to attack the very people whose expertise they will need. I know many young entrepreneurs who are working their socks off. Incidentally, if Dr Fox got out more, he would be told that many golf clubs are struggling as businessmen do not have the time for golf anymore.

Rose-tinted fracking

From: Anne Stewart, Helmsley.

WITH regard to Lorraine Allanson’s article about the great joys of fracking and how safe it is (The Yorkshire Post, September 10). There are so many worrying independent reports about health issues, habitat destruction etc. Are they really all invented?