YP Letters: Industrial strategy needed that’s fit for united Yorkshire

From: Stewart Arnold, Leader, Yorkshire Party.

First and foremost, what we want from the Budget is a commitment to a One Yorkshire deal by the Government. We want real and meaningful powers devolved from London to Yorkshire so that we can unleash the undoubted potential we have here. The Chancellor should set in motion a process that allows for elections to a devolved, Yorkshire-wide body next spring.

Without that, Yorkshire continues to get left behind not only in comparison to London, Scotland and Wales who have a seat at the table when it comes to Brexit negotiations, but also by northern cities such as Manchester and Liverpool.

We want to see an industrial strategy which is region-focused. Until now, the Government has seen the development of an industrial strategy around different sectors. With devolution coming to Yorkshire where there will be some local economic management, it makes sense to have a Yorkshire-based economic strategy.

Specifically, within that, we want to see a number of other things. We want to see connectivity improved, so that’s fast broadband, but also an aim to introduce free wifi into every household. As Yorkshire has a higher than average number of home workers, it would help productivity. Plus it would be a huge boost to rural areas.

We also want to see transport infrastructure improvements, especially a commitment to the Transport for the North to upgrade the region’s rails and roads in the ways many, including the Yorkshire Party, have identified.

Also, improvements in educational attainment are the key to increasing social mobility. Not only do we want to see the Chancellor match the funding that London has received since the introduction of the ‘London Challenge’ but we’d like to go further and see funding in Yorkshire be set at higher than the national average over the next few years.

Finally, we want to see the establishment of a Yorkshire Enterprise Bank and ‘Made In Yorkshire’ label as a way to help SMEs in the region.

From: Jeff Thomas, Strait Lane, Huby, Leeds.

I NOTE that Chris Grayling, Transport Secretary, visited our region again on Friday (The Yorkshire Post, November 18). I hope that Northern Rail provided him with one of our ageing Pacer diesel units from York to Horsforth, then he might just think how badly we need new investment in rolling stock in the Leeds area.