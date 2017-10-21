YP Letters: Inflexible governments make case for devolution

From: Alec Denton, Guiseley.

THANK you to Tom Richmond for once again giving a robust reminder to this frustrating Government that Yorkshire matters (The Yorkshire Post, October 17), though I agree with him that a referendum on devolution for Yorkshire has to be ‘the option of last resort’.

Sadly, and far too often, Government Ministers come across as lacking the ability to listen to other points of view and with limited flexibility, a poor negotiating stance that does not bode well for Brexit.

If Westminster and the vast majority of our Yorkshire councils cannot find common ground on devolution for Yorkshire, it is hardly surprising that EU negotiators, with English as a second language, struggle to understand the British case.

The South East of England seems more and more to be in a world of its own and the sooner we have some degree of independence for Yorkshire the better.