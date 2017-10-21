Search

YP Letters: Inflexible governments make case for devolution

Does Yorkshire matter to the Government?
Does Yorkshire matter to the Government?
0
Have your say

From: Alec Denton, Guiseley.

THANK you to Tom Richmond for once again giving a robust reminder to this frustrating Government that Yorkshire matters (The Yorkshire Post, October 17), though I agree with him that a referendum on devolution for Yorkshire  has to be ‘the option of last resort’.

Sadly, and far too often, Government Ministers come across as lacking the ability  to listen to other points of view and with limited flexibility, a poor negotiating stance that  does not bode well for  Brexit.

If Westminster and the vast majority of our Yorkshire councils cannot find common ground on devolution for Yorkshire, it is hardly surprising that EU negotiators, with English as a second language, struggle  to understand the British  case.

The South East of England seems more and more to be in a world of its own and  the sooner we have some  degree of independence for Yorkshire the better.