YP Letters: Information overload of trying to stay in touch by mobile phone

Grandparents like Catherine Watson are struggling to keep up with mobile phone technology.

From: Catherine Watson, Norman Road, Hatfield.

HOW much I identified with Jayne Dowle’s problems with mobile phones (The Yorkshire Post, September 12). She made me laugh out loud. I felt, as a 76-year-old grandmother, that I ought to get to grips with a smartphone to keep in touch with the family, including five teenage grandchildren who are spread far and wide, including America.

So earlier this year I embarked on the big adventure and have spent many hours since then learning how to use it. Or have I? I can do the simple things, make a call, send a text, take a photo – after that it gets very difficult.

There are so many possibilities that are completely beyond my understanding. I get advice and help from all the grandchildren, but then I have to remember it for the next time that particular problem crops up, not easy.

Facebook seemed a good idea, but I’m very worried about what I say being beamed into hundreds of phones of people I don’t know!

I daresay I shall understand what all the apps are all about one day, but by then the next all-singing all-dancing mobile will come out and I shall be back in the olden days with a useless outdated phone. How much I agree with Jayne’s statement “I’m simply not mentally geared up to assimilate that much information”.

