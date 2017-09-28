YP Letters: Interview highlights the absurdity of remaining in EU

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden.

Last week’s Lib Dem conference and Nick Clegg’s interview with Andrew Marr on Sunday should have revealed the absurdity of their “Exit from Brexit” policy, but disappointingly the political interviewers failed to lay a glove on them.

Withdrawing our Article 50 notice to leave the EU would require unanimous permission from all of the other 27 member states.

We would therefore be a hostage to fortune as they would no doubt wish to exact a price.

Let us not forget the words of Jean-Claude Junker, who in March this year said: “In Europe you eat what’s on the table or you don’t sit at the table”.

National humiliation awaits us if we put ourselves in that position.

I wish the Remainers would explain their obsession with the Single Market and Customs Union which, at a cost of £10bn per year, allow us to clock-up a large trade deficit, whereas our trade with the rest of the world costs nothing and yields a useful surplus.

If we have somehow been drugged into dependence on the EU market by these mechanisms then we will have to go “cold turkey” at some point or be totally subsumed by them.

I would suggest it’s time for the World Trade Organisation to step in and remind all parties that they have a responsibility to keep trade moving for the mutual benefit of the peoples of Europe, rather than using it as a political bargaining chip.

There would then be no excuse for not reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.

From: R Spreadbury, Liversedge

When Article 50 was triggered this started a two-year period before the UK could leave the EU. In my book this is a transition period.

But it now appears it is really a period where the EU can bully, ridicule and threaten any country which has the audacity to leave this unaccountable Mafia club in the hope that it will change its mind and keep up the payments. A reason to leave in itself.

Fron: Peter Hyde, Driffield

Of course the EU are going to try to upset our Brexit plans and try to delay the final departure. Don’t forget that we are one of the donors rather than being a receiver.

There is also the fact that when, and not if, we make a success of Brexit other countries will want to follow us and also leave.