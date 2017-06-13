YP Letters: Is it time to rethink Brexit after nation is left divided?

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

FOLLOWING the election outcome, the UK is in a highly unstable political situation. Theresa May has no clear mandate, the country is divided and the generations are divided.

The sensible thing to do would be to give up on Brexit.

Telling Brussels that we wish to “untrigger” Article 50 would relieve immensely the pressure on the Government. It would free up capacity to deal with the myriad serious problems (appalling economic performance, the funding of social care and education, regional disparities, tackling terrorism etc.) that confront any government.

The referendum result in June last year was seriously flawed. The suffrage was restricted and the safeguards of the Representation of the People Act 1983 were not in place, allowing lies, especially by the “Out” crew, to gain traction. The result was a very close call – 52-48 per cent

All of this makes the result a very fragile peg on which to hang a change of the magnitude of leaving the EU.

Mrs May and the Brexiteers have presented it as sacrosanct. It is not. At some point a sense of proportion needs to break in.

From: Karl Sheridan, Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor.

THE gamble that Theresa May took has plunged our country into dire straits.

It appears the Conservatives are making mistake after mistake, with the first one being by David Cameron who agreed to the referendum and gambled that all of us would vote to stay in the EU. Wrong!

The next mistake was Theresa May gambling that Labour would be thrashed into insignificance by calling a General Election. Wrong!

And now in a desperate effort to cling to power she has taken the breathtakingly retrograde step of forming an alliance with the Irish DUP. Very, very wrong, especially as the DUP are almost medieval in their outlook on life, so God help us when they start laying down the law.

Surely this is proof enough to all of us that Theresa May and her entourage are far from able to make sensible decisions? This frankly bodes ill for any Brexit negotiations in the future.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

AS the electorate chose not to entrust a single party with government – the only consensus is a lack of consensus – is not the answer a cross-party commission to preside over Brexit?