YP Letters: It’s a waste of our time trying to negotiate with the EU

From: Don Wood, Howden.

THE British electorate voted to leave the EU on June 23 last year, so why are we wasting time negotiating with these self-appointed, self-serving nonentities?

Donald Tusk has made his opening demands for £52bn and a say in how Gibraltar is dealt with. The Prime Minister should now say that these terms are totally unacceptable and if further negotiations are to proceed they must be completely withdrawn.

Britain should clearly state now that we will not pay a single penny of a so-called divorce settlement. These demands have once again shown that we British cannot negotiate with these people and should not waste time and money trying.

How can you negotiate or why would you want to negotiate with an organisation that bans you from any of its meetings while you are still a fully paid-up member?

This is the result of the trap that is Article 50. These people are just not worth bothering with and Nigel Farage hit the nail squarely on the head when he said that they are like the Mafia.

There are about 160 countries in the world who are not in the EU, and only 27 that are, so who needs the EU? A far bigger market awaits us.

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

FUNNY, isn’t it, how we interpret referendum results to suit our needs? In the EU referendum the 52 per cent majority for leaving was hailed as substantial by the Leavers, who told the Remainers that they’d better get used to it.

But when the results of the recent Turkish referendum were revealed, showing President Erdogan also had a majority of 52 per cent, reports in the British media described it as a ‘very close run thing’.

From: Allan Ramsay, Radcliffe.

IN her latest political broadcast Theresa May said: “As we leave the European Union we have the chance to shape a brighter future for Britain.” With self-drive cars being introduced to the roads of Manchester next year, I see a terrible future.

When Britain won the war it was largely a caring, sharing and compassionate nation, and the bicycle played a significant part: it got people to work and out into the countryside. Britain was healthy, if not well-off.

Then along came the motor car. Today everything is in crisis: thousands suffer and die from air pollution; £12bn is needed to fix our roads; the worst congested in Europe, they will cost more than £300bn over the next 16 years.