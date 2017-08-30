YP Letters: Labour just talking shop on transport

From: Mick Bower, Yorkshire Party parliamentary candidate, Rotherham.

LAST week leaders from across the north of England met for a transport summit. On one hand, regional politicians uniting to make common cause is an encouraging development. Look a little deeper and it seems like more of the same.

This was a Labour Party shindig in all but name, with Andy Burnham very much the leading man. In his years as a Cabinet minister, the Mayor of Manchester was every inch the Westminster villager. During his disastrous leadership bid, and especially since he returned to the provinces to rebuild his career, he’s reinvented himself as Chips and Gravy Man – the saviour of the North.

His myopic vision for developing a Council of the North is the opposite of radical: “It is time now for the North to pool its political influence and show a real willingness to use it, like London, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have been doing in recent times.”

This is exactly what we need. The above all have democratically-elected assemblies that give their people a say and have the power to take action. He went on to say: “I don’t think people want more elections, but I do think people would appreciate the North having a single political voice.”

He’s basically saying “those little people don’t want any more elections; leave it to those who know best”. No accountability – just the big chiefs of Labour coming out of their ivory towers for a pow wow now and then.

The lack of ambition is staggering. We need real devolution. We need a new framework of government that enables the people of the North to create their own destiny.

Andy Burnham’s Council of the North is just another well upholstered talking shop for the regional Labour elite who have consistently let down Northerners.

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

MY wife and I took our nine and 10-year-old grandsons to Morecambe by train. We boarded at Giggleswick the euphemistically termed “boat train” bound eventually after two reversals for Heysham Harbour. Think of the opulence once encountered on a boat train.

Forget it. You need to hang on when travelling this route, most of the track being 60 foot lengths which means the two- car Pacer rides like a ship at sea. Many years back I travelled on one similar from Leeds to Settle when the track was again in the old-fashioned 60 foot lengths. So bad was the ride I lost a filling. Worse, I swallowed it.

Our return journey was on a class 150 unit. It rides better but you cannot hear yourself speak.

Why am I telling you this? Well, I fully agree with Jayne Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, August 24) and the slating she gives Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary, who has obviously abdicated his responsibilities over the railways in the north of England.

For my part I have had enough of Tory false promises and will not vote for them again. Problem, who do I then vote for? How about a new party, “Rails for the North”?

From: Geoff Marsden, Buxton Avenue, Heanor.

THE other day I watched Wilfred Pickles, a good old stalwart from Yorkshire, in the film For the Love of Ada.

In one scene he was talking to the local vicar in the London parish where the story was set.

The vicar asked him what his job was, to which Wilfred replied: “I’m a grave digger”.

A little bemused by the answer, the vicar then asked why a grave digger from Yorkshire was working in “the London area”. “I enjoy burying southerners,” replied Wilfred.

Considering the problems the North has relating to Mr Grayling MP, come back Wilfred – we’ve gorra job f‘thee.

From: Keith Wigglesworth, Mead Way, Highburton.

THE idea of lorry convoys with the lead vehicle controlling the others is not new... they used to be called goods trains on the railways.

Campaign fear goes on

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

OVER the last few days, the Government has published more of its Brexit strategy papers.

Some contain more detail than others, but the reaction by Remainers and the Remain-supporting media has been all too typical, dismissive and laughable. Take their reaction to last Wednesday’s paper on the European Court of Justice. Even though it is quite clear that ECJ jurisdiction will end when we leave, Remainers like Labour MP Chris Leslie alleged there had been a total climbdown which would make Brexiteers foam at the mouth.

What was this climbdown? Well, the Government were proposing a panel of arbitration to resolve disputes between us and the EU over trade, citizens’ rights and other areas, too. Will the discredited campaign of fear, rejected by the majority, be played out to eternity?

Corbyn should listen to Burke

From: Hugh Rogers, Ashby.

GEOFFREY Searstone asks for the origin of a quote – actually a misquotation. However, he is not alone (The Yorkshire Post, August 26).

“It is necessary only for the good man to do nothing for evil to triumph,” is often attributed to Edmund Burke, an Irish philosopher (1729-1797) but this has never been authenticated.

The closest Burke came to saying something along these lines is: “When bad men combine, the good must associate, else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.”

Personally I prefer the incorrect version, particularly in relation to Jeremy Corbyn’s threat (should he ever gain office) to nationalise your railways and power supplies. Good men had certainly better speak up against this piece of covert power-grabbing before it’s too late.