YP Letters: Labour silent on the pay of workers in private industry

From: AW Clarke, Wold Croft, Sutton on Derwent.

IT occurs to me that the Labour Party has shown huge support for the workers in the public sector regarding their demands for higher pay (The Yorkshire Post, September 13).

However, neither the sainted Jeremy Corbyn nor his faithful side kick John McDonnell have issued a peep for some time about the many millions of workers in the country who are not on the Government payroll.

Perhaps a little publicity for those people would not come amiss. Though I have no doubt that the workers in the public sector are deserving of a decent rise, one should remember that most people in private industry are not receiving generous rises, nor can they hope to receive an index-linked pension.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WHEN I read that it could be seven days before a police officer could attend a burglary, I thought it was a joke but the report proved to be true.

Way back in 1953, before the days of personal radios and computers, Sidney Lawrence, the Chief Constable of Hull City Police, used to boast that he could put a policeman on your doorstep within minutes and could prove it. I know because I was a PC in that force in those days. Amazing what progress we have made, even if it is backwards.

Thank you Theresa May for your part, along with George Osborne, in reducing our once famous police service to such an extent that it is unfit for purpose.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

JAYNE Dowle questions the wisdom of choosing a school, based solely on the convenience of a bus service, which may or may not be here next week (The Yorkshire Post, September 11).

In the same issue, former public school head, Sir Anthony Seldon, claims that within a decade, teachers will be “intelligent machines rather than humans”, offering “the possibility of an Eton education for all.”

That sounds more like programming than education and “possibility” will put a smile on lawyers’ faces. But what if Sir Anthony is right? Presumably, all children would attend their local secondary school, just a short walk away. MPs would be able to retrieve their ‘one nation’, ‘level playing fields’ and ‘equal opportunities’ mantras from the Westminster skip and spout them, truthfully and endlessly. Centuries of educational apartheid would be ended.

Am I getting carried away and missing something; isn’t snobbery a powerful driver in all this?