YP Letters: Leaving EU always meant ditching single market’s rules

From: Don Wood, Howden.

SIR Andrew Cook (The Yorkshire Post, June 17) states a lot of facts but totally twists the most important one, claiming that we did not vote to leave the single market.

Yes we did. The single market is the bedrock on which the EU was created.

The single market rules insist on the free movement of people and control of our trading partnerships, that is who we can and can’t trade with.

We can’t make our own trade deals with anyone while in the single market.

The vast majority of us already knew what we were voting for and did not even need a campaign to persuade us.

For those in any doubt David Cameron’s £9m taxpayer-funded pro-EU propaganda pamphlet laid it all out – we would be leaving the EU in its entirety, including the single market and customs union, and there would not be a second referendum.

Finally, why is Sir Andrew so afraid of the far greater trading opportunities which are available outside of the EU?

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

IN two years’ time, the United Kingdom will cease to be a member of the European Union. That’s not open to debate – it will happen.

We could just leave without a so-called “deal”. That’s fact, too. It would have been nice to negotiate with our current European masters, but in allowing ourselves to be seduced by rabble-rousers, we have all but destroyed the Government’s power to wring a good deal for Britain from Brussels.

Don’t pretend you know the difference between a “hard” or “soft” Brexit. But it doesn’t matter anyway. Not in the sort of cloud cuckoo land so many of you seem to inhabit. You blew it. For yourselves as well as everybody else. Well done.

From: Peter Bye, Park Crescent, Addingham.

NO deal is better than a bad deal” in negotiations with the EU. Does this also apply to negotiations with the DUP?

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WATCHING TV and reading the newspapers, I have come to the conclusion that very few MPs are in Westminster to serve the members of their constituencies.

Most I would not trust as far as I could throw them and I am 85.

Why can’t we have a sensible coalition to bring a co-ordinated approach, as we did during the Second World War?