YP Letters: Lib Dems’ united front could well reap electoral rewards

From: Michael Meadowcroft, Former Liberal MP, Waterloo Lane, Leeds.

IF Sir Bernard Ingham was as badly briefed during his time in government as his latest column shows he is currently, (Party united only against Brexit is last thing we need, The Yorkshire Post, April) 5, it is no wonder Mrs Thatcher wreaked so much havoc.

Bernard Ingham may not like what the Liberal Democrats are united on but, particularly at the present time, they are manifestly the most united of all the major parties. Not only are the Liberal Democrats united in favour of British participation in the European Union – and have been so for over sixty years – but they were the only party united against the Iraq invasion in 2003, and they are also solidly in favour of land value taxation, co-operatives in industry, non-selective education, electoral reform, the rescue and promotion of local government, plus being against identity cards.

Bernard Ingham may wish to try and dismiss the Liberal Democrats, as if their current arithmetical weakness in the House of Commons was destined to remain so for all time, but in my long experience of politics I have never known such a volatile mood – catalysed by the referendum result.

Almost every day I am met by former Labour supporters telling me that they have joined the Liberal Democrats. An eminently possible run of by-election successes could well transform the scenario for the 2020 general election. I remind myself of the Canadian Conservatives who entered their 1988 election as the government party and emerged with just two seats. Twelve years later they were back in government. At the last Canadian election the Liberals went from third to first. What are the odds for the Liberal Democrats doing a Leicester City?

From: Jon Marcus, Lightwater.

ANDREW Mercer of Guiseley is the latest person to ask where is the extra £350m a week promised a year ago for the NHS (The Yorkshire Post, April 6).

Hasn’t he realised we are still a member and so have to keep pumping billions a year into the stagnant, wasteful, inefficient, corrupt EU?

From: P Rhodes, Leeds.

NOW that the Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain will leave the EU on March 29, 2019, can the Prime Minister and her Government now declare it a national Bank Holiday?

It would be great to call it Independence Day.