YP Letters: Life after Brexit will not be cause for celebrations in UK

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

At the Conservative conference, attempts were made to maintain that the UK relationship with Europe would not fundamentally change after Brexit.

Of course it will. We are about to pass a so-called Great Repeal Bill which will nullify laws and measures emanating from Brussels. It does seem that many people inhabit a world of their own rejoicing in our impending divorce from our neighbours, yet while pretending things will go on much as before but without the bureaucracy and the immigrants.

On the contrary, it will irreparably damage our relationship on several fronts, including crime fighting and detection, scientific research, measures to combat climate change, and so on.

Does the typical Brexiteer seriously think our neighbours will continue to consult, defer, respect or do us any favours? Of course the protocols will be observed and that will be the size of it.

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Ind), Ryedale District Council, Great Habton.

THERESA May has been crippled by her election failure and conference performance. So she has had to do a deal with Boris Johnson to prop up her ailing premiership. Boris, of course, wants a clean break with the EU – which she now admits she is preparing for.

This is why we are now rushing headlong for the cliff-edge Brexit which most industry experts fear. This is likely to lead to mass impoverishment, followed by massive civil unrest. An easy way out of this mess would be to find scapegoats – perhaps foreigners, ethnic minorities, gypsies, or gays even, who knows? This is all going the right way for an extreme right wing dream to come true.

From: Pat Logan, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe.

IF the Conservative Party had adopted its usual policy of ruthlessly ditching leaders who failed, they would have ditched Theresa May after her election campaign. And they would probably be in a stronger position.

From: S Ellis, Cottenham Road, Rotherham.

IF its true the average age for a Tory member is 72, then that must be the youth wing of the Darby and Joan Club. What have the Tories ever done for pensioners? It was Gordon Brown who increased the State Pension and introduced the heating allowance.