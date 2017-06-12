YP Letters: Look beyond Labour to root of problems

From: Tom Howley, Marston Way, Wetherby.

MARY Wilcock (The Yorkshire Post, June 8) tells us that Labour left the economy of the country in a bankrupt state when the Tories took over the country. She probably remembers the outgoing Chancellor leaving a note for his successor saying that there was no money left.

The financial problems started when Margaret Thatcher deregulated the financial industry and allowed bankers to take risks.

Fred Goodwin was a winner from this foolish decision and lined his pockets before he and his greedy mates brought the financial world crashing down.

Mary Wilcock should also recall that it was Gordon Brown’s swift intervention which saved thousands of small savers from financial ruin. America’s President Obama paid tribute to Brown for his actions.

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

THERESA May called a General Election with a lead in the opinion polls of 20 per cent and predictions of a landslide victory by her friends in the media.

Theresa May sank to the gutter in this election with her day to day personal insults of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who, in contrast, behaved impeccably, producing a brilliant manifesto which, unlike the Tories, was fully costed.

Labour is now strengthened in Parliament, receiving its highest share of the vote since 1997. Labour’s 10 per cent increase in popular support during a campaign is the biggest increase in British electoral history.

Theresa May is damaged goods. May has no mandate to stay – she should leave the building and close the door behind her.

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

ONE of the plans of the Conservatives has been the redrawing of the UK constituencies from 650 to 600 of roughly equal numbers of constituents.

Among other important considerations following on from the appalling incompetence of last week’s election campaign will surely be the loss of any hope of getting that proposed legislation through without the force of a large majority of Conservative MPs.

And there’s surely little prospect of that unless a new May administration can, by some miracle, recover sufficient credibility with the electorate to overcome the apparent preference of not just the newly-registered younger voters, but also of larger than expected numbers from the middle ground voting for the hard Left of Jeremy Corbyn.

Such a shame that any hope of that reforming opportunity now seems to have been lost.

From: John Hall, Pennithorne Avenue, Baildon, Shipley.

ALMOST the “best” possible result – Tories still in power with fewer members and the Democratic Unionists standing more openly as Government supporters.

How will Irish Nationalists react to the DUP calling the shots in Westminster?

How can they share power in Stormont when the Unionists exert over-riding power in Westminster?

The election victory is one for our first-past-the-post voting system. The Tories are hoist by their own petard! Mobilising relatively few younger voters and targeting by a progressive alliance has taken seats from the Tories, and indeed from the Lib Dems.

Labour won’t have to face the embarrassment of having to carry out carefully costed promises without funds in the financial and economic car crash that Brexit is likely to prove.

Did Theresa May cleverly engineer the Tory collapse through the ‘dementia tax’ fiasco and fog around Brexit negotiations; the failed cult of ‘the leader’ and lack of financial information?

It would not be surprising if she secretly hoped that it would be the “coalition of chaos” that faced the impossible task of negotiating an advantageous Brexit.

From: Katherine Murphy, Chief Executive, The Patients Association.

THE Conservative manifesto’s multiple commitments for legislation must now be open to question. We strongly urge the Government to take a hard-headed approach to Brexit that recognises the many practical dangers that would arise from getting it wrong.

It must aim for a transitional deal, guarantee the rights of existing health and social care workers in the UK, secure the ability to recruit further numbers, stay as firmly as possible in the necessary markets for medicines and materials, and under no circumstances walk away from talks without a deal.

The Patients Association will support all efforts to meet these serious challenges for the benefit of everyone who needs, or will need, health and social care. We are ready to work with the Government and all stakeholders in pursuit of workable solutions to these pressing problems.

From: Steve Oversby, Director, Barnardo’s East Region.

REPORTS suggest that a huge 72 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds have turned out to vote in this election. By going out and using their vote, young people have shown politicians that they must not be underestimated – they must have their voices heard.

The inescapable commercialisation of childhood, the insidious influence of social media, the ever-present risk of exploitation and the pressures on our children’s mental health all demand urgent attention.

Our new Government needs to do more to confront the new and emerging challenges our children and young people face. A significant step forward would be a cabinet-level Minister for Children and Families. Having such a role at the heart of government raises the volume of children’s voices in decision-making and sends a clear message about where the priorities of our society lie.

As the results show, our young people will be watching – and voting.