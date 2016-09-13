YP Letters: Losing faith in Tories to deliver Brexit

From: Karl Sheridan, Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor.

I CERTAINLY can’t be the only one who feels uncomfortable at the way the Government and Theresa May are handling Brexit. Most of us voted to leave not only because of the number of EU migrants and non-EU migrants that exploit our benefit system, but because we wanted the UK to reclaim everything that we seem to have lost as an independent country.

Most of us are hoping that the vast amount of money that we will save from being in the EU will be spent on making this a better country – that the billions squandered will be invested in our wonderful NHS; making our railways function as they should; financing the police force properly so that we can have local bobbies back on the beat and sufficient police traffic patrol cars to catch the increasing number of traffic offenders.

I am in my late 60s and the current situation appears to be reflecting the 1970s, with the steel industry failing, railways in a mess, big business exploiting the workers and, in all of this, I surmise, the hopes of the Brexiteers seems to be fading because we are already being told that we will still face austerity.

Surely we should come first? Let us get our country put to rights before we start funding charitable and sometimes lost causes.

Frankly I think we are already being sold down the river by this Government, who see the final chapter of Brexit meaning they will be able to use that extra money to finance their own ideas, and not as we would wish!

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

WHILE the instructions from the British people in the Referendum are clear, as the Secretary for Leaving the EU, David Davis, says (The Yorkshire Post, September 7), it is starting to look like his task is being undermined by Theresa May.

The PM has already back-pedalled on two commitments: to have some form of points-based immigration system (how else can we transparently, fairly and consistently admit only the immigrants the UK needs?); and to exit the EU’s Single Market (we voted to leave the EU, and the Single Market is part of the EU, therefore we voted to leave the Single Market – indeed the Remainers consistently “warned” us this would happen if we dared to vote Leave).

Although it is possible that Remain-biased civil servants are whispering in her ear, Mrs May carries the ultimate responsibility for delivering the UK’s complete exit from the EU: no ifs, no buts, no maybes, nor partial membership.

Her current lack of commitment to over 17 million voters is not acceptable and, if Mrs May carries on at this rate, it will end in tears.

From: Louis Kasatkin, Pinderfields Road, Wakefield.

IT does not bode well that, even before substantive Brexit talks begin, our future negotiating position is compromised by specious and ill-formed public concessions to the defeatist agenda of the likes of Labour – whose 200 MPs are wildly out of step with their own constituents.

Brexit need not be a long complicated process, nor does it have to be dragged out over the prescribed two years. It is axiomatic that in any given negotiation the side that is most determined wins.

Let’s declare a moratorium on the no longer fit for purpose freedom of movement. Given the 40-plus years of economic and social depradations inflicted upon us by the EU, let’s have a general reset on “guest workers”.

A strong negotiating position would be that only citizens of EU member states prior to January 2004 might be eligible to apply for extended residency permits.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

SO we are not going to limit immigration via a points system. I hope sincerely that Mrs May understands that the general public voted for control of our borders. If she fails on this, she will lose all the goodwill that she has so far enjoyed. We do not wish to be in thrall to the EU.

Upmarket Scarborough

From: Brian Sheridan, Redmires Road, Sheffield.

TONGUE-in-cheek it may be, but I agree with Dave Atkin’s view of Scarborough “Lose all the tack off the front and put the prices up” (“Feedback”, The Yorkshire Post, September 8).

Britain’s most spectacular resort (in my opinion) has tried to please all of the people all of the time. It should go further up-market. Blackpool does what the Foreshore does but much better. However, it is not blessed with Jewel of the East Coast’s beauty.

Moreover, Scarborough lies adjacent to the North Yorkshire countryside, popular with well-heeled tourists. A tasteful replacement for the “tack” would result in a resort of real class. With Yorkshire tourism booming, it might be worth it.

Train of thought

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

DAVID Reed of Huddersfield advocates the use of “guys” and “train station” (The Yorkshire Post, September 10). The last time I was there, young and old communicated admirably in English, rather than American. What’s happened?

From: James Buick, Horsforth.

DOES it matter if it is a train or railway station? What I want to know is why so many trains are overcrowded at peak times. The Government and Leeds Council need to pull their fingers out.