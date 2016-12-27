YP Letters: Loss of control pushed UK voters to rebel

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

IN his latest apologia for the EU, Don Burslam (The Yorkshire Post, December 17) hits the nail on the head when he says “we are subject to overall control” by the EU in so many areas of our lives.

It is the insidious loss of our own Parliamentary control over the years that pushed the electorate to rebel against the status quo, despite the Remain campaign’s Project Fear threatening a rocky road in the short-term. When democracy is no longer treated as a red-line, then the consequence is what we see in the EU: poor governance resulting in poor economic performance, with eight million people being unnecessarily unemployed in the Eurozone (the difference between their 10 per cent and our five per cent unemployment rates).

Democracy, as defined by Abraham Lincoln, means “government of the people by the people for the people”. Any departure from those principles should be anathema to any right-thinking person. It continually amazes me that otherwise intelligent people, espousing the EU’s cause, can be so blind to its obvious contempt for those principles.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

AS usual, Don Burslam’s letter is full of errors as far as the EU is concerned.

As for going to live in Europe, the majority of us do not want to live in Europe, we want to live in a free and self-governing Great Britain. But, as Mr Burslam doesn’t like that idea, he will be able to pay his own membership fee and go live there if he wants to, and is happy to be governed by unelected foreigners.

They really are that desperate to keep their failing little empire going, and good luck to him he will need it.

From: Karl Sheridan, Selby Road, Holme on Spalding Moor.

THE Border Agency is so hopelessly undermanned it cannot cope with the inflow of contraband that is flooding our country. It really is about time that Government realised it has a duty of care to its public and that continually cutting back personnel and services is a false economy. As John Major once said: “We need to get back to basics.” How right he was!

From: Dr Glyn Powell, Bakersfield Drive, Kellington.

IT is obvious to most astute political observers that the political elite will ignore the result of the June 23 referendum and keep the UK in the EU.

The Government is clueless about its position in relation to leaving the EU, having no plan whatsoever, otherwise Article 50 would have been triggered.

Secondly, legal challenges are serving to confuse matters further.

The obvious conclusion is that the political elite will snub the referendum result and defy the will of the British people, as they believe, wrongly, that they know best. When this happens, the majority of British people opposed to EU membership, should get off their knees and fight for democracy to be upheld.

Power in hands of suppliers

From: D M Loxley, Hartoft, Pickering.

AS long as 10 years ago, I was reading letters and articles in learned journals and periodicals about the proposed use of ‘smart’ electricity energy meters for domestic purposes. The indications of instant power use, the cost per unit of use and remote automatic billing were offered as ‘conveniences’ for consumers.

As such, it would offer an incentive to reduce costs and allow the consumer to self-regulate energy use. One of the features discussed was the inclusion of a remote switching facility which would allow the supplier to remotely disconnect any specific consumer at will. A suggested reason was that under emergency conditions, a fault, say, in the supply system where selected disconnections would allow the system to recover and give time to re-align the supply itself. Also the proposals to produce ‘smart’ appliances would give the opportunity of remote control of such apparatus at the request of the consumer. These ideas were, at the time, regarded as quite fatuous.

There were hints that it could also be used for consumer data gathering for the benefit of the suppliers for the supply and control of electricity and their own marketing programmes. It comes as no surprise, then, to read that Andrew Wright, a senior partner in Ofgem, has publicly inferred that during electricity generation shortfalls people who buy electricity at the lower cost tariff rates may be randomly disconnected without warning in order to maintain system stability.

Hints about potential generation shortages have been prominent over the past five or six years, but this is the first real indication that “the chickens are coming home to roost”.

Concerns over discrimination

From: J Hutchinson, Kirbymoorside, York.

I FIND the trend towards inverted discrimination extremely perturbing especially when it puts the indigenous population of the UK at a disadvantage when being considered for anything from a film award to employment.

Surely the best person for the award or job should get the Oscar or position whatever their race and not someone because they are part of an ethnic minority? Are we all so afraid of the racist label that we have lost our way when it comes to fairness for everyone in this country?

Overstating grouse speed

From: Stephen Kershaw, Crooks, Sheffield.

NEIL Hudson in his article on heather honey states that grouse fly at 140mph. The Guinness Book of Records state the speed as 58-63mph. It is always best to check facts from supporters of grouse shooting. He is, however, spot on that heather honey from Yorkshire is brilliant.