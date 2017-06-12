YP Letters: Luckless May messed with the pensioners at her peril

From: Bryan Burgess, Birch Drive, Willerby.

As I predicted a few days ago Theresa May would need luck to achieve even a small majority – as it turns out she didn’t have that luck. It just shows you cannot mess with the pensioners!

As for Jeremy Corbyn smiling and giving the thumbs-up sign – didn’t anyone tell him he lost the election? Even inspiring the younger generation was not enough, but there again the young tend to be socialist in nature – I was, but I grew out of it as I matured!

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

IT was difficult to fault Theresa May’s tactics in calling an election at a time when the main opposition was perceived as easy game. After all, who now expects her to do what she says she will do, or what the Tories said they would do in the last election manifesto, unless it is clearly to the benefit of the party?

From: M K O’Sullivan, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

THE London Stock Exchange has a motto Dictum Meum Pactum – ‘My word is my bond’. This, in my view, is a concept totally alien to the credo of almost all Tories where the NHS is concerned.

From: Max Nottingham, St Faith’s Street, Lincoln.

WHAT we need in the long run is a more sensible voting system than ‘first past the post’.

The problem with ‘first past the post’ is the ‘winner’ often gets fewer votes than the total cast for losing parties.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WELL the young gave their wish list to Santa Claus but unfortunately he couldn’t deliver as there are not enough funds in the UK to make all their wishes come true. Only two consolations for me – the Scottish people told Nicola Sturgeon that they didn’t want another independence referendum and Nick Clegg can no longer pontificate his doom and gloom.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

AS one whose youthful cause célebre was the abolition of the death penalty, I am now in the invidious position of demanding that David Cameron be hung, drawn and quartered.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

BY going back on her word not to hold an early election, Mrs May lost the trust of the people.