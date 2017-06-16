YP Letters: ‘Lycra louts’ giving real cyclists a bad name

From: Jim Firth, Beverley.

I AM writing in response to Jo Farrell’s letter entitled ‘On your bikes Lycra louts’ (The Yorkshire Post, June 3).

Ever since cycling has enjoyed being in the spotlight in the media, thanks to a certain Tour, a new breed of cyclist has emerged.

The ‘Lycra louts’ are giving us genuine cyclists a bad name. Their erratic behaviour includes slipstreaming cars, ignoring the Highway Code and spending more time checking their electronic gadgetry and performance than actually paying attention to what’s going on around them,

I have also seen two cyclists who thought it was perfectly acceptable to stop at the roadside to urinate from the saddle. No doubt a time-saving exercise.

If you’re more interested in your performance than actually enjoying the ride and Yorkshire’s beautiful scenery, then perhaps you should join a gym and leave the roads to the responsible recreational cyclists and those who pedal to work?

Then, hopefully, the cycling community will have a much healthier relationship with other road users.