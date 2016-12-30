YP Letters: Making communities cleaner and greener

From: Sue Biggs, Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Director General.

I WANT to take this opportunity to personally thank the hundreds of Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom and It’s Your Neighbourhood group volunteers across Yorkshire for the work they have done to bring communities together and create greener, more environmentally friendly and healthier surroundings for all to enjoy.

This year, Britain in Bloom groups from Barwick in Elmet, Filey, Harrogate and Kippax represented Yorkshire with great distinction at the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards – their success reflects well on everyone.

Their efforts, not just over this year, but year in, year out, prove that Yorkshire’s community spirit is alive and well. The benefits of the work they do go far beyond the aesthetic, as research and experience have shown that when a community gardens together, civic pride, community spirit and health and happiness levels all increase.

With over 100 Britain in Bloom and It’s Your Neighbourhood groups in Yorkshire, they really are making an enormous difference.

Thank you to each and every one of them for helping to make Britain a cleaner, greener and more beautiful place to live.