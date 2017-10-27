YP Letters: Management could boost NHS capacity

From: Susan Dennis, Ripon.

SIR Gerry Robinson, (a successful business entrepreneur with wide experience), wrote and presented a TV documentary in Rotherham General Hospital.

His objective was to explore ways in which the National Health Service could be made to operate more efficiently.

One of his conclusions was that hospital management were blocking the use of operating theatres from Friday afternoon until Monday morning, with the consequence that millions of pounds of equipment was lying idle for that period of time.

Presumably this situation was being replicated throughout the country.

This week we hear of another report which concludes that if operating procedures were more efficiently organised, another 280,000 operations could be completed each year.

So what happens now? Do hospital managers react positively, and do something, or do we all wait another 10 years for another report?

Law an ass over killings

From: Mrs DM Priestley, The Parkway, Darley Dale, Derbyshire.

THANK you to ME Wright (The Yorkshire Post, October 20) for explaining that “the difference between murder and manslaughter is lack of intent”.

This helps to clarify the astonishing case reported on October 19 which left me gasping in disbelief: “Thief who killed two by setting fire to house cleared of murder.”

The facts as presented are, a man who is already a criminal, thieving from a friend, pours petrol through someone’s door (arson) and in the process kills two people, total strangers (not a crime of passion) who are asleep in their own beds in their own home. No quarrel, no traffic accident, no excuse! Surely this is murder?

“Intent” or not, two people, in what we all hope is the safety of their own home, are dead. Truly, the law is an ass.

Missed chance for reform

From: Michael J Robinson, Park Lane, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

THE proposals to reduce the number of MPs (and their associated costs to the nation) from 650 to 600 constituencies of roughly equal electorates seemed to me to be entirely desirable.

A revision of the original proposals was announced which are planned to be submitted to Parliament in September. Since Theresa May’s disastrous reliance upon her hopelessly inadequate advisers has resulted in the destruction of the small majority she had when she took office (why not consult the Cabinet, who have some connection to the electorate, rather than political advisers?), it seems that it will now require a large number of turkeys from both sides to ‘vote for Christmas’ in order for it to come to fruition.

Let us not forget, however, that it was Nick Clegg’s Liberal Democrats who took delight in blocking the original proposals by David Cameron’s coalition government in retaliation for the Conservatives’ refusal to back the Liberal Democrats’ wishes for reform of the House of Lords, when there was a chance that this proposal could have been put through.

Such a shame.

UN’s strange role models

From: Allan Friswell, Keighley Road, Cowling.

AM I a middle-order megalomaniac? Have I at best turned a blind eye to the killing, torture and rape of tens of thousands of my own people?

Have I stolen millions of my country’s currency for my own corrupt and nefarious purposes? Have I rigged to my advantage every single one of my country’s votes?

Have I wrecked within a generation the vibrant expanding economy of my country through my ineptitude and avarice? Have I allowed thousands of my countrymen to starve to death?

Am I seen as a model of uncaring greed and incompetence, and regarded with utter contempt and loathing by most of the world?

No? Damn. There goes my chance of my being elected a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Customers are cash cows

From: Mike Ridgway, Ghyll Wood, Ilkley.

THE recent survey by the RAC (The Yorkshire Post, October 21) into airport parking charges again illustrates the customer- unfriendly attitude of Leeds Bradford Airport.

It now proudly presents itself as the fourth most expensive in the country for dropping off passengers, with charges of £3 for 30 minutes. This is in contrast to Manchester Airport which charges nothing and is the most customer-friendly airport in the north of England.

Going away on holiday is stressful enough but being ‘ripped off’ by excessive charges before even starting the trip, which are severe when usually pulling up and dropping off lasts less than five minutes, needs to be challenged by all airport users.

Well done Manchester for putting Leeds Bradford to shame on this pure and distasteful money-making opportunism.

Shed light on parking rules

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IN my youth, any motorist who parked his vehicle on the highway overnight was required to display lights on the vehicle – white forwards, red to the rear. And those clip-on lights which plugged into the cigarette lighter were popular.

Motorists park overnight on the highway with impunity these days – many cars simply live on the road.

Was the lighting rule ever rescinded, or has it simply been abandoned?