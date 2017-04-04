YP Letters: Manifesto pledge of referendum on Lords is a vote winner

From: Frank Sharp, Ravenscliff Close, Skircoat Green, Halifax.

Certain people in Parliament are determined to make things as difficult as possible for Theresa May to implement Article 50.

I would suggest that Mrs May call a general election and put in her manifesto that she would hold a referendum for the voters on whether or not they want the House of Lords to stay as it is, or to be an elected chamber (by proportional representation) of say 200 members. I bet she would get the biggest majority Parliament has ever had.

From: David Buick, Leeds.

THE last thing Britain needs is another general election. It will be a distraction when Mrs May needs to get on with concentrating on the detail, like Gibraltar, rather than any desire to sink Labour without trace.

From: Robin Smith, Gateland Drive, Shadwell, Leeds.

YOUR main leader (The Yorkshire Post, March 31) draws attention to a glaring contradiction. You refer to “Britain’s democratic decision to leave an unelected empire”, and to the fact that ”the majority of Parliamentarians wanted Britain to stay in the EU”,

Britain is a parliamentary democracy. Parliament has proved itself time and again to be the guarantor of our liberty and yet, in this instance, its will has been suppressed by a referendum vote of 37 per cent of the electorate.

A referendum, in contrast, is a method of testing public opinion and is as reliable as the moods of the day. Public opinion can be manipulated. Clement Attlee described a referendum as “the resort of demagogues and dictators”.

From: Glyn Gibson, Woodlands, Doncaster.

IT is already obvious that the EU is going to be as obstructive as possible in the negotiations for the UK leaving. How about the 17 million who voted out boycotting their produce? That should help them to be more co-operative. I will do my bit starting with their wine and fruit. A few thousand French farmers on tractors causing traffic jams might bring some sanity to proceedings.

From: Bob Simons, Rowborn Drive, Oughtibridge, Sheffield.

A QUESTION for the Remainers: Had the outcome of the EU referendum gone your way, and by the same margin, would you now be offering to have a rerun on the basis you don’t consider the result decisive enough?