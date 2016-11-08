YP Letters: May lacks mandate to dismiss the authority of Parliament over Brexit

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

THE Cameron government, irresponsibly, did not explain what ‘Leave’ or ‘Remain’ would mean when it framed the terms of the recent referendum, leaving the door open for extremists to join those who sought to provide an interpretation of the implications of a decision. In this, the Government erred.

What is it that gives Theresa May, without the Cameron personal democratic mandate, the right to interpret for the British people what it is the majority intended when it voted, and what outcome it would be prepared to settle for in the ‘Out’ negotiations? May’s mandate is that of the Tory party, not normally remarkable for their concern for the common good. The judges have confirmed the sovereignty of Parliament.

The education and sexual proclivity of the judges is as irrelevant as is the fact that there are many, myself included, who would like to see the country change its mind on the ‘In’/’Out’ question.

From: Michael Hargreaves, Ingfield Lane, Settle.

ON June 23, the country was asked a simple question. Remain or leave. No conditions. They gave their answer. So who has the right to question democracy? High Court judges apparently. Perhaps these same people should convene every Monday morning and go through the weekend’s sporting fixtures. If they see any results that they deem unacceptable they should order the teams to replay until the “right” result is arrived at.

From: Ken Mosley, Hoyland, Barnsley.

WITH regards to your ‘Death of Democracy’ editorial (The Yorkshire Post, November 4), we are a Parliamentary democracy that has a sovereign Parliament, established by the nearest thing to a constitution we have, the Bill of Rights 1689.

That established that any legislation enacted by Parliament can only be annulled by Parliament. We entered the EU by an Act of Parliament, consequently we can only leave by an Act of Parliament. This was made clear before the vote, but Nigel Farage and his acolytes dismissed it. I voted to remain, but I accept that the majority voted to leave.

From: JA King, Sheffield.

IT staggers me to think that the ‘rabble rousers’ who will not accept the will of the people think that our negotiating team should reveal their hand prior to negotiations. This just confirms their lack of nous in business dealings.