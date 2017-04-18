YP Letters: More pay not the answer to society’s problems

From: H Marjorie Gill, Clarence Drive, Menston.

MANY of your correspondents tell us that business must pay their employees the Living Wage. They don’t expect the employees to be more productive to earn this Living Wage (presumably more than they earn at present). Also they are quite unaware that the firms might have to increase the prices of the goods being made, making the prices uncompetitive.

Others inform us that teachers should have more pay and hospital workers also. Well even I can see where savings could be made in the NHS – make sure every department head keeps stock of the items in the ward and reward them for doing so.

No doubt the teachers will be having words with the Education Minister to tell where they think savings could be made. Sadly we all have our own idea about how our children could be best educated, but all agree that keeping good teachers happy is vital. How to pay teachers more money without depriving other needy parts of the government’s expenditure plans is not easy to see.