YP Letters: MPs must accept that Britain has voted to leave the EU

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

WHILE you gently admonish Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband to accept the EU referendum verdict (The Yorkshire Post, October 11), the reality is more serious.

If these establishment figures achieve their aim in keeping the UK partly in the EU despite the vote, the consequence will be a grave political and constitutional crisis.

After all Parliament, by passing the EU Referendum Act 2015, handed the decision to the voters.

In fact there was no third option on the referendum ballot paper to remain in part of the EU (for example: to remain in the EU’s single market).

Even the Remain campaign, before the referendum result, accepted that, though in their poster they sneeringly equated us to Albania, rather than to Brazil, China, India or the USA.

All of which, by the way, have access but are not members and don’t accept uncontrolled migration. Moreover by signalling to the EU that the UK should stay in part of the EU whatever the cost, Messrs Clegg and Miliband both show their naivety and undermine Britain’s negotiating position. It confuses the straightforward fact of our right to leave the EU (all of it, as both Leave and Remain made clear) with separate negotiations about our future relationship with the EU, once free.

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

IT is absurd to maintain that the referendum ‘instructed’ the Government to withdraw from the EU, the Customs Union and the single market etc.

The result was an expression of opinion, and as we are a Parliamentary democracy, so the final outcome should be resolved on the basis of a vote in the Commons.

What a pity MPs don’t understand how the system for which they are responsible works.

If we had a written constitution, we wouldn’t have to suffer this nonsense.

From: John Craven, Green Road, Baildon.

WHEN is John Cole (The Yorkshire Post, October 12) going to get his head round the fact that we, the people, decided to exit the EU?

It was not a recommendation, it was a mandate which cannot be changed by him or any other.

But what more would you expect from a Liberal Democrat?

Accept it Mr Cole and join the Tories.