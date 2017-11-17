YP Letters: MPs must rally behind May and make Britain great again

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THE average MP has completely forgotten one thing – they were elected to serve their constituents (The Yorkshire Post, November 15).

Instead they serve the ‘party’. If they spent half as much time on doing what is right for the country as they do on trying to score points of each other, and criticising the opposite party, then we would have a country and Parliament to be proud of.

Brexit would have now been over and done with without a ‘deal’. We would once again be a ‘great’ country. Instead MPs bicker and squabble like children in the playground of middle class school.

From: Janet Berry, Hambleton.

WHAT a pity that Sir James Dyson and Tim Martin, boss of pub chain JD Wetherspoon, cannot take part in the negotiations of Brexit. They would not stand all the nonsense and threats coming from EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

He has no intention of giving a trade deal unless he receives the ridiculous amount he is demanding. There should be a balance sheet showing all the money we have contributed to buildings and schemes which we will not benefit from nor using.

It is appalling how remainers are trying to disrupt everything, and quarrelling with each other. All parties should bond together and stand firm. We must be a laughing stock in Europe. Theresa May is the best leader we have and the government should back her.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

AT last a businessman with some confidence in our exit from the EU (Sir James Dyson, The Yorkshire Post, November 13). He is right in saying that the EU is quite outrageous in demanding billions. They are as dependent as we are on a deal.

From: Jarvis Browning, Main Street, Fadmoor, York,

WHEN will the politicians stop squabbling amongst themselves? They should agree with the best deal we can get for Brexit. All parties should agree on this one deal. It should not be left to the present party. If there is a no deal, the other parties have only themselves to blame, not our PM.

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Chase, Broom Crescent, Rotherham,

STOP sniping at Theresa May. Stop sniping at Jeremy Corbyn. Two new parties? Royalists for the Brexiteers and Republicans for the Remainers.