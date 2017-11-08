YP Letters: Muslims can tell us good news stories

From: Mr Roger Whitaker, Hardwick Road, Pontefract.

ALMOST all terrorists attacks in the UK are caused by Muslims. However, in reality, the terrorists are only a fraction of a fraction of one per cent of the Muslim population, but as a result the whole of the Muslim population are looked upon with suspicion and are often subject to racially motivated attacks and insults.

It is also worth remembering that those killed or injured in these attacks include Muslims, maybe some of whom are IS sympathisers, as well as people of other nationalities and creeds.

So perhaps the Muslim population and the media need to be more open about the good things they do for all members of society to counteract this suspicion and bad publicity.

At Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, a friend and I were looking at the instructions telling us how to pay for our car parking. Without any asking, a women, who had her head covered with only her eyes showing and spoke without any hint of a foreign accent, told us what to do. We thanked her then she left.

On TV at the weekend, there was a programme which showed how a group of Muslims called the “Bearded Broz” that were originally a group of friends set about helping local residents to clear rubbish from the streets of Birmingham, but have now become involved in offering practical help and an emergency food service to the residents of their area. They have been joined by people of all races and ages.

Just for the record, I am not a Muslim, have no Muslim friends and do not know any Muslims, but I do believe that we must give credit where credit is due.

Let’s discuss devolution

From: Stewart Arnold, Leader, the Yorkshire Party.

WE in the Yorkshire Party are pleased that Doncaster and Barnsley Councils are polling their residents on whether they prefer a Sheffield city-region or a One Yorkshire devolution settlement.

This sort of consultation with the wider public of Yorkshire has been very much absent in the discussions about Yorkshire devolution so far. We hope that this might prove the catalyst for a wider discussion, especially taking in the people of Sheffield, Rotherham and Wakefield too, who otherwise could end up with something they don’t want at all.

‘Cash cows’ gone in flash

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

SO the AA appears to have confirmed what motorists have suspected all along – that speed cameras were once “cash cows” for the police.

The fact that revenue from them now goes directly to the Treasury instead has clearly caused police to lose interest in this method of speeding enforcement.

Of slightly more interest would be statistics showing the number of speed-related collisions recorded in, say, North Yorkshire (without cameras) and, say, West Yorkshire who still cling to camera-related enforcement methods.

Sparks will fly over lost fire

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

CAN anyone tell me if there have been any injuries in the 30 years that Rawdon and Little London have held their annual bonfire?

Leeds Council workers removing it this year (The Yorkshire Post, November 4) will have deprived many of a looked for entertainment in their community.

Sometimes “health and safety” and Leeds Council seem to lose their care for the people they are responsible for. Odds are that the councillor in that area might not be re-elected.

Cycle tracks such a waste

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

LEEDS City Council is still intent on wasting more money on its harebrained cycle track developments, despite all the objections and observations of right-minded residents, motorists and experts alike.

I bet councillors haven’t actually walked, or cycled, a significant or appreciable length of the cycle tracks they are happy to introduce, nor listened to good reason as to the tracks being unfit for purpose. Yet they are happy to continue trying to convince everyone they are right and despite all the criticisms by those who know the true facts.

From: Allan Ramsay, Radcliffe Moor Road, Radcliffe.

IF drivers were more respectful of cyclists – enabling more people to cycle – then wouldn’t Britain be fitter and healthier, with fewer people needing mobility scooters and Blue Badges, and indeed enable the poor to better combat poverty?

NHS does care

From: Mrs SM Abbott, Melbourne Road, Wakefield.

IN the last two months, I’ve had two planned operations, one staying overnight and the other as a day patient at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

I cannot thank all the staff enough from the nurses to the excellent medical team who put my mind an ease and performed the operations.

Speaking to other patients, we all agreed about the excellent care we had received and were very thankful for it, but also concerned that the NHS should not be abused!

Stop dredging

From: Jarvis Browning, York.

HAVING watched Blue Planet II, part two, and shocked by what indiscriminate damage dredging does, is it not time we should call for a worldwide ban on this form off fishing?